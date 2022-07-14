Corteva : Lumiscend™Pro Fungicide Seed Treatment from Pioneer Sets New Standard for Disease Protection in Corn

JOHNSTON, Iowa, July 14, 2022 - Beginning with 2023 planting, corn growers can expect to have access to enhanced protection for the genetic potential of their seed investment against key early season diseases. Lumiscend™ Pro fungicide seed treatment, part of the LumiGEN® seed treatment portfolio, will provide corn seedlings with enhanced protection against Rhizoctonia, Fusarium and Pythium.

"Growers who chose Pioneer brand corn hybrids will benefit from Lumiscend Pro fungicide seed treatment, a new and exclusive corn product from Corteva Agriscience that provides an additional layer of protection against Rhizoctonia," said Brad Van Kooten, Pioneer Seed Treatment Category Leader. "With less pressure from disease, corn seedlings can emerge stronger and more uniform with fuller, healthier root systems to get a strong start toward reaching their yield potential at harvest."

In addition to improved disease protection, growers also can expect to see better yield consistency as they encounter higher disease pressure in fields. Lumiscend Pro fungicide seed treatment provides yield advantages over the current industry standard seed treatments. Across all environments, Lumiscend Pro fungicide seed treatment delivers a consistent 1 bu/A yield advantage,1 while in higher disease environments, the advantage jumps to 3 bu/A in multiyear trials.2

Lumiscend Pro fungicide seed treatment will be partnered with ipconazole fungicide seed treatment and L-2012 R biofungicide. This new premium combination for Pioneer® brand corn forms an industry-leading protection package with two modes of action for Pythium, three modes of action for Rhizoctonia and Fusarium,* and one mode of action against head smut.

"The new additions to our LumiGEN seed treatment portfolio will further solidify our leadership position," Van Kooten said. "We also recently introduced Lumialza nematicide seed treatment, which shields roots from yield-robbing nematodes and delivers a 3.7 bu/A yield advantage in fields with low nematode pressure and a 9 bu/A yield advantage in fields with high nematode pressure."3

Growers can contact their local Pioneer sales representative to learn more about the benefits of LumiGEN seed treatments. More information on LumiGEN seed treatments for corn can be found at Pioneer.com.

*Pending EPA label addition approval.



1 Data from Corteva Agriscience seed applied technology 2020 - 2021 replicated research all head-to-head comparisons using the same mid-rate IST in 50 locations.

2 Data from Corteva Agriscience seed applied technology 2020 - 2021 replicated research head-to-head comparisons at all 16 responsive locations using the same mid-rate IST.

3 Lumialza® nematicide seed treatment vs. non-nematicide seed treatment utilizing the same insecticide and fungicide recipe in seed applied technology replicated and strip trial data. Yields ranged from 3 to 9 bu/A depending on nematode species and population, in 184 low stress and 54 moderate to high stress locations.

About Pioneer

Pioneer, the flagship seed brand of Corteva Agriscience, is the world's leading developer and supplier of advanced plant genetics, providing high-quality seeds to farmers in more than 90 countries. Pioneer provides agronomic support and services to help increase farmer productivity and profitability and strives to develop sustainable agricultural systems for people everywhere.



Join the discussion and follow Pioneer on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.



About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovations, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

# # #

07/14/22

Pioneer® brand products are provided subject to the terms and conditions of purchase which are part of the labeling and purchase documents.

™ ® Trademarks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

Media Contact:

Larissa Capriotti

+55 (11) 9 9358-4006

larissa.capriotti@corteva.com

