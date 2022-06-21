Corteva : Pollinator Program Expands to Provide Additional Education, Habitat Opportunities

INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2022 - Corteva Agriscience today announced the expansion of the Corteva Agriscience Grows Pollinator Habitat Program, supporting monarch butterfly and pollinator habitat creation across the United States. In collaboration with National 4-H Council and Pheasants Forever, the program will grow in this next phase to include the planting of pollinator habitats at selected community sites across the United States and additional pollinator education efforts.

"Since it was established in 2018, the Corteva Agriscience Grows Pollinator Habitat Program has exceeded our initial goals by reaching thousands of students and planting nearly 90 acres of habitat, primarily along monarch migration routes," said Heidi Spahn, Community Investment Lead at Corteva Agriscience. "We're proud to continue to grow our efforts alongside National 4-H Council and Pheasants Forever, who have both been invaluable collaborators as we work toward our shared goals of increasing biodiversity and promoting the long-term health and wellbeing of pollinators that play a vital role in food production."

For the first time, non-Corteva Agriscience owned locations will be selected for habitat sites, offering additional opportunities for community engagement and involvement. With financial support from Corteva, 4-H youth and Pheasants Forever will plant and maintain the new plots, with Pheasants Forever providing additional expertise and support including habitat seed, site preparation, planting support and ongoing mowing.

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Corteva Agriscience once again," said Anna Swerczek, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever's Habitat Education Program Manager. "Establishing pollinator habitat with engaged staff had a tremendous impact, and this will only grow though the continued collaboration. These projects will continue to create new critical habitat for grassland birds, monarch butterflies and other pollinators while serving as outdoor educational spaces for students and employees."

As part of the program, students enjoy hands-on learning opportunities in the field, as well as pollinator curriculum and take-home activities and kits. In the first three years, over 17,000 youth benefitted from the program, either as student-trainers or trainees, or as pollinator kit recipients.

"When I heard the buzz around training teens to be Pollinator Ambassadors as part of a collaboration with Corteva Agriscience, National 4-H Council and Pheasants Forever, I jumped at the opportunity. Since joining the program three years ago, I've educated 10,000 people, planted 36 pollinator acres in Illinois, and given pollinator presentations in almost every U.S. state and in Canada," said Elaan Bader, Illinois 4-H Teen Pollinator Ambassador. "Pollinators play a vital role in global food security and bridge cultures. Sharing seeds of knowledge and seeds to plant provides opportunities for flowers, food, personal growth and positive change."

For more information on Pheasants Forever habitat education programs, visit https://www.pheasantsforever.org/Conservation/Habitat-Education.aspx. If you're interested in becoming a 4-H Teen Pollinator Ambassador or supporting pollinator habitats in your community, visit https://4-h.org/ways-to-give/corporate-foundation-support/4-h-and-corteva/.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovations, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About Pheasants Forever

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever make up the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation. This community of more than 400,000 members, supporters and partners is dedicated to the protection of our uplands through habitat improvement, public access, education and advocacy. A network of 754 local chapters spread across North America determine how 100 percent of their locally raised funds are spent - the only national conservation organization that operates through this grassroots structure. Since its creation in 1982, the organization has dedicated more than $1 billion to 567,500 habitat projects benefiting 22 million acres.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4-H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

06/21/22

