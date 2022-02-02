Corteva : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 ResultsOpen the Report
02/02/2022 | 05:08pm EST
News Release 4Q 2021
Corteva Delivers Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results Led by Broad-Based Execution, Provides 2022 Guidance
WILMINGTON, Del., February 2, 2022 - Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) ("Corteva" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and 12 months ended December 31, 2021.
4Q 2021 Results Overview
Net Sales
Income from Cont. Ops (After Tax)
EPS
GAAP
$3.48B
$155M
$0.21
vs. 4Q 2020
+8%
+57%
+62%
Organic1 Sales
Operating EBITDA1
Operating EPS1
NON-GAAP
$3.49B
$262M
$0.08
vs. 4Q 2020
+9%
+11%
+100%
FY 2021 Results Overview
Net Sales
Income from Cont. Ops (After Tax)
EPS
GAAP
$15.65B
$1.82B
$2.44
vs. FY 2020
+10%
+141%
+149%
Organic1 Sales
Operating EBITDA1
Operating EPS1
NON-GAAP
$15.50B
$2.58B
$2.15
vs. FY 2020
+9%
+23%
+43%
Full-Year 2021 Highlights
Full-year2021 net sales increased 10% versus prior year. Organic1 sales rose 9% in the same period. Sales increased in both Crop Protection and Seed segments and all regions grew on a reported and organic1 basis as compared to 2020.
Crop Protection net sales grew 12% and organic1 sales increased 11% for the full year, led by double-digit sales gains in Latin America. Volume gains were driven by continued penetration of new products, including EnlistTM and ArylexTM herbicide and IsoclastTM insecticide. Price gains reflected strong execution across all regions.
Seed net sales and organic1 sales grew 8% compared to the year-ago period, with notable gains in both Latin America and North America2 driven by increased planted area, share gains and continued penetration of Enlist E3TM3 soybeans. Price was up 4% globally, led by continued execution on our price for value strategy.
GAAP income and earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $1.82 billion and $2.44 per share for the full- year 2021, respectively. Operating EBITDA1 was $2.58 billion, a 23% improvement over prior year on strong price execution and volume gains in all regions and both segments. Operating EPS1 was $2.15 per share.
Corteva delivered cash flow from operations of $2.7 billion for the year, reflecting earnings growth and working capital improvements, primarily from higher advanced payments from customers for the 2022 season.
Management provided full-year 2022 guidance4 and expects net sales in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.0 billion. Operating EBITDA1 is expected to be in the range of $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion, an increase of 9-16% compared to prior year. Operating EPS1 for 2022 is expected to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per share.
Organic Sales, Operating EPS and Operating EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. See page A-6 for further discussion. 2. North America is defined as U.S. and Canada. EMEA is defined as Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Enlist E3™ soybeans are jointly developed by Corteva Agriscience LLC and MS Technologies™. 4. The Company does not provide the most comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis. See page 6 for further discussion. 5. Shares of the Company's common stock may be repurchased periodically in open-market or private transactions. The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the Company's authorized share repurchase program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a variety of factors including the market price of Corteva common stock, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other business considerations.
1
News Release 4Q 2021
"I am pleased with Corteva's overall performance in 2021. Against the backdrop of strong agriculture markets and customer demand, our teams delivered solid performance in technology penetration, customer delivery and financial results. This performance is testimony to our innovative portfolios, strong market positions and the execution by our more than 20,000 employees worldwide.
Global agriculture fundamentals remain strong going into 2022, and we expect demand across the industry to remain resilient despite other macro challenges. We expect to deliver continued growth by advancing our market-leading technologies, while maintaining a focus on operational excellence. We also remain committed to a disciplined capital deployment strategy, which includes investing for future growth while returning cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases."
Chuck Magro
Chief Executive Officer
_
Company Update
Company Drives Progress on EnlistTM Weed Control System
EPA completed the registration amendment process for Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides, which received a seven-year registration, giving farmers further confidence in the weed control system
Anticipating continued high demand for Enlist™ system in U.S. markets for the 2022 season as market penetration is expected to reach at least 40% of U.S. soybean acres
Delivered more than $870 million in sales for Enlist™ system during 2021 - nearly double 2020 performance
Pricing, Productivity and Supply Chain Execution Contribute to Margin Expansion
Global pricing actions to capture the value of technology more than offset headwinds from market-driven cost inflation and logistical costs
Global teams delivered approximately $250 million in cost savings from productivity initiatives which contributed to margin expansion
Crop Protection supply resiliency actions mitigated impacts from supply disruptions allowing the Company to meet customer demand with on-time deliveries and minimal impact to in-season demand
High-Value Innovation Driving Market Share Gains
Delivered sales increases on new Crop Protection products - up approximately $450 million versus 2020, an increase of more than 40%
New and differentiated Crop Protection product portfolio demonstrated ongoing strength globally in 2021, with 220 registration approvals spanning 27 active ingredients in 66 countries
Customer demand for new and differentiated products drove organic1 growth and share gains in key markets including U.S. Crop Protection, Pioneer® brand corn hybrids, soybean varieties,
Brevant® brand corn, Brazil Safrinha and European sunflower
Accelerated Returns to Shareholders Reinforces Company's Commitment to Long- Term Value-Creation
Returned more than $1.3 billion to shareholders during 2021 via dividends and share repurchases
Repurchased $950 million in common stock during 2021 - including completion of the 2019 $1.0 billion share repurchase program
The Company expects to deliver between $1.0 billion and $1.5 billion to shareholders in 2022, including both dividends and share repurchases5
2
Summary of Fourth Quarter 2021
For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, net sales increased 8% versus the same period last year. Organic1 sales rose 9%. Sales were led by double-digit gains in Latin America.
Volume grew 1% versus the prior-year period, with gains in both segments led by continued demand for our new and differentiated technologies, coupled with strong customer demand in Latin America. Volume gains were partially offset by the strategic decision to phase out select low-margin products, and supply constraints in North America Crop Protection.
Price increased 8% versus prior year. Higher prices in all regions helped to offset the impact of ongoing raw material
News Release 4Q 2021
cost inflation and other market-driven headwinds.
Crop Protection net sales increased 6% for the quarter, primarily due to price execution.
Seed net sales rose 12% for the period, primarily driven by double-digit gains in Latin America on strong demand for corn and price execution across all regions.
GAAP income from continuing operations after income taxes was $155 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating EBITDA1 for the period was $262 million, up 11% compared to prior year.
4Q
4Q
%
%
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
Change
Organic1 Change
Net Sales
$3,479
$3,207
8%
9%
North America
$1,361
$1,350
1%
1%
EMEA
$421
$417
1%
-%
Latin America
$1,342
$1,051
28%
28%
Asia Pacific
$355
$389
(9)%
(6)%
FY
FY
%
%
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
Change
Organic1 Change
Net Sales
$15,655
$14,217
10%
9%
North America
$7,536
$7,168
5%
4%
EMEA
$3,123
$2,842
10%
6%
Latin America
$3,545
$2,805
26%
27%
Asia Pacific
$1,451
$1,402
3%
3%
3
News Release 4Q 2021
Crop Protection Summary
Crop Protection net sales were approximately $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to approximately $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The sales increase was driven by a 6% increase in price and a 1% increase in volume. These gains were partially offset by a 1% unfavorable portfolio impact.
The price increase was driven by gains in North America, including pricing for higher raw material and logistical costs. The increase in volume was driven by continued penetration of new and differentiated products, coupled with strong customer demand in Latin America. These volume gains were partially offset by an approximate $75 million impact from the decision to phase out select low-margin products. The
Company also encountered supply constraints in North America, resulting in an approximate $70 million volume impact in the quarter.
The portfolio impact was driven by a divestiture in Asia Pacific.
Segment Operating EBITDA was $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 7% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Continued price execution, productivity actions and volume gains from new products were more than offset by higher input costs, including raw material costs, volume impacts from supply constraints and higher variable compensation costs.
4Q
4Q
%
%
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
Change
Organic1 Change
North America
$839
$845
(1)%
(1)%
EMEA
$220
$211
4%
5%
Latin America
$764
$602
27%
27%
Asia Pacific
$264
$309
(15)%
(11)%
Total 4Q Crop
$2,087
$1,967
6%
7%
Protection Net Sales
Crop Protection net sales were approximately $7.3 billion for full-year 2021 compared to approximately $6.5 billion in the prior year. The increase was due to a 6% increase in volume, a 5% increase in price and a 2% favorable impact from currency, partially offset by a 1% unfavorable portfolio impact.
Volume gains were led by continued penetration of new products globally, with combined sales of more than
$1.4 billion in 2021 - up nearly $450 million compared to the prior-year period - led by EnlistTM and ArylexTM herbicides and IsoclastTM insecticide. These volume gains were partially offset by an approximate $275 million impact from our decision to phase out select low-margin products.
The increase in price was primarily driven by gains in North America and Latin America, including pricing for higher raw material and logistical costs. Favorable currency impacts were primarily from the Euro. The portfolio impact was driven by a divestiture in Asia Pacific.
Segment Operating EBITDA was $1.2 billion in 2021, up 20% from 2020. Pricing execution, continued penetration of new products, ongoing cost and productivity actions and a favorable impact from currency more than offset higher input costs, including raw material and logistical costs, and higher variable compensation costs. Segment Operating EBITDA margin improved by more than 100 basis points versus the prior-year period.
FY
FY
%
%
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
Change
Organic1 Change
North America
$2,532
$2,373
7%
6%
EMEA
$1,524
$1,374
11%
6%
Latin America
$2,125
$1,688
26%
26%
Asia Pacific
$1,072
$1,026
4%
4%
Total FY Crop
Protection Net Sales
$7,253
$6,461
12%
11%
4
News Release 4Q 2021
Seed Summary
Seed net sales were $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, up from $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to a 10% increase in price and a 2% increase in volume.
The increase in price was led by strong execution in Latin America and North America. Volume gains were driven by strong demand for corn in Latin America, led by Brazil.
Segment Operating EBITDA was $(11) million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an improvement of 77% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Continued price execution, ongoing cost and productivity actions, higher volumes and lower royalties more than offset higher input costs from higher commodity costs, higher variable compensation costs and a loss from the remeasurement of an equity investment.
4Q
4Q
%
%
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
Change
Organic1 Change
North America
$522
$505
3%
3%
EMEA
$201
$206
(2)%
(5)%
Latin America
$578
$449
29%
30%
Asia Pacific
$91
$80
14%
13%
Total 4Q
Seed Net Sales
$1,392
$1,240
12%
12%
Seed net sales were approximately $8.4 billion in 2021, up from approximately $7.8 billion in the year-ago period. The increase was due to a 4% increase in price and a 4% increase in volume.
Local price gains were driven by strong adoption of new Seed technology, including price execution in Latin America and EMEA, with corn price up 5% globally. These gains were partially offset by competitive pricing pressure in North America soybeans, where price was down 2%. The increase in volume was driven by strong demand for corn in Brazil,
coupled with higher soybean and corn sales in North America.
Segment Operating EBITDA was $1.5 billion in 2021, up 25% from the prior year. Continued price execution, volume gains, ongoing cost and productivity actions, lower royalties and lower bad debt expense more than offset higher input costs, higher freight and warehousing costs and higher variable compensation costs. Segment Operating EBITDA margin improved by more than 240 basis points versus the prior-year period.
FY
FY
%
%
($ in millions, except where noted)
2021
2020
Change
Organic1 Change
North America
$5,004
$4,795
4%
3%
EMEA
$1,599
$1,468
9%
6%
Latin America
$1,420
$1,117
27%
30%
Asia Pacific
$379
$376
1%
-%
Total FY
Seed Net Sales
$8,402
$7,756
8%
8%
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Corteva Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 22:07:05 UTC.