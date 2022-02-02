Corteva : Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 ResultsOpen the Report

News Release 4Q 2021

"I am pleased with Corteva's overall performance in 2021. Against the backdrop of strong agriculture markets and customer demand, our teams delivered solid performance in technology penetration, customer delivery and financial results. This performance is testimony to our innovative portfolios, strong market positions and the execution by our more than 20,000 employees worldwide.

Global agriculture fundamentals remain strong going into 2022, and we expect demand across the industry to remain resilient despite other macro challenges. We expect to deliver continued growth by advancing our market-leading technologies, while maintaining a focus on operational excellence. We also remain committed to a disciplined capital deployment strategy, which includes investing for future growth while returning cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases."

Chuck Magro

Chief Executive Officer

