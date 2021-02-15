Corteva : The Black Engineer of the Year Awards Recognize 10 Corteva Agriscience Employees

WILMINGTON, Del., February 15, 2021 - The Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) honored 10 Corteva Agriscience employees among its list of distinguished honorees on February 11. The BEYA Awards recognize leaders from Fortune 500 companies and government organizations and highlight the work they are doing to shape the future of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Each winner exemplifies Corteva's purpose and promotes multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM careers. These awards underscore the achievements of the Corteva Agriscience employees recognized and demonstrate the increasing recognition of agriculture as a cutting-edge STEM industry.

'At Corteva we know that advancing inclusion, diversity, and equity is the right thing to do for our people and the right thing to do from a business perspective - it's the key to driving innovation and fueling our continued growth,' said Meghan Cassidy, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, 'These ten individuals are not just shaping our business and our industry but the future of STEM and we couldn't be prouder of them.'

The 2021 Corteva Agriscience winners are:

Peer-Reviewed Awards

Dave Barclay Affirmative Action Award - Craig Reed, Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer, Indianapolis, IN

- Craig Reed, Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer, Indianapolis, IN Research Leadership Award -Brannon Sam, Discovery Chemistry, Indianapolis, IN

-Brannon Sam, Discovery Chemistry, Indianapolis, IN Senior Investigator - Norbert Satchivi, Discovery Biology, Indianapolis, IN

- Norbert Satchivi, Discovery Biology, Indianapolis, IN Senior Technology Fellow -Byron Sleugh, Integrated Field Sciences, Indianapolis, IN

Outstanding Achievement Awards

Modern-Day Technology Leader Award : Edward Chikwana, Human Health Risk Assessor, Indianapolis, IN Ebony Johnson, Trait Discovery Project Manager, Johnston, IA Jonathan Jones, Fermentation Research Group Leader, Indianapolis, IN

: Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award : David Parks, Project Manager, Pittsburg, CA Henri Moore, Business Director, Global Responsibility, Wilmington, DE Veronica White, Technology Leader, Ankeny, IA

:

Congratulations to this year's awardees.



About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About the BEYA Conference

For 35 years, the BEYA STEM Conference has been a leading event for professional development, networking, and providing a resource for minorities to feel empowered. For more information about the 2021 BEYA STEM Conference, visit www.BEYA.org. The goal of the BEYA STEM Conference is to create connections between students, educators, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) professionals while facilitating partnerships with individuals and their local STEM resources.

