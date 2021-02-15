Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corteva, Inc.    CTVA

CORTEVA, INC.

(CTVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corteva : The Black Engineer of the Year Awards Recognize 10 Corteva Agriscience Employees

02/15/2021 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Home / Media Center / The Black Engineer of the Year Awards Recognize 10 Corteva Agriscience Employees
Share:
Press Release • 2/15/2021 The Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) Recognize 10 Corteva Agriscience Employees

Corteva Agriscience achievements at the intersection of agriculture and innovation continue to garner global recognition

WILMINGTON, Del., February 15, 2021 - The Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA) honored 10 Corteva Agriscience employees among its list of distinguished honorees on February 11. The BEYA Awards recognize leaders from Fortune 500 companies and government organizations and highlight the work they are doing to shape the future of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Each winner exemplifies Corteva's purpose and promotes multiculturalism and gender equity in STEM careers. These awards underscore the achievements of the Corteva Agriscience employees recognized and demonstrate the increasing recognition of agriculture as a cutting-edge STEM industry.

'At Corteva we know that advancing inclusion, diversity, and equity is the right thing to do for our people and the right thing to do from a business perspective - it's the key to driving innovation and fueling our continued growth,' said Meghan Cassidy, Chief Human Resources and Diversity Officer, 'These ten individuals are not just shaping our business and our industry but the future of STEM and we couldn't be prouder of them.'

The 2021 Corteva Agriscience winners are:

Peer-Reviewed Awards

  • Dave Barclay Affirmative Action Award - Craig Reed, Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer, Indianapolis, IN
  • Research Leadership Award -Brannon Sam, Discovery Chemistry, Indianapolis, IN
  • Senior Investigator - Norbert Satchivi, Discovery Biology, Indianapolis, IN
  • Senior Technology Fellow -Byron Sleugh, Integrated Field Sciences, Indianapolis, IN

Outstanding Achievement Awards

  • Modern-Day Technology Leader Award:
    • Edward Chikwana, Human Health Risk Assessor, Indianapolis, IN
    • Ebony Johnson, Trait Discovery Project Manager, Johnston, IA
    • Jonathan Jones, Fermentation Research Group Leader, Indianapolis, IN
  • Science Spectrum Trailblazer Award:
    • David Parks, Project Manager, Pittsburg, CA
    • Henri Moore, Business Director, Global Responsibility, Wilmington, DE
    • Veronica White, Technology Leader, Ankeny, IA

Congratulations to this year's awardees.

About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About the BEYA Conference

For 35 years, the BEYA STEM Conference has been a leading event for professional development, networking, and providing a resource for minorities to feel empowered. For more information about the 2021 BEYA STEM Conference, visit www.BEYA.org. The goal of the BEYA STEM Conference is to create connections between students, educators, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) professionals while facilitating partnerships with individuals and their local STEM resources.

# # #

2/15/21

TM®SM Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

Media Contact:

Kacey Birchmier
Corteva Agriscience
515-305-0085
Kacey.birchmier@corteva.com

Disclaimer

Corteva Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 19:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORTEVA, INC.
08:33aCORTEVA : The Black Engineer of the Year Awards Recognize 10 Corteva Agriscience..
PU
03:09aCORTEVA : Selects Simbiose Agro for First Biologicals Collaboration in Brazil
PU
02:35aCORTEVA : Agriscience ESG Overview
PU
02/11CORTEVA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/11CORTEVA : Selects Dadelos Agrosolutions for Global Commercialization Biostimulan..
PU
02/09CORTEVA : DroneDeploy Joins Forces with Corteva to Bring Scalable, Best-In-Class..
PU
02/08CORTEVA : CFO to Step Down; Search for Successor Underway
MT
02/08CORTEVA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
02/08CORTEVA : Gregory R. Friedman to Retire as EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Cort..
PR
02/05CORTEVA : Barclays Adjusts Corteva's Price Target to $46 From $37, Keeps Equal-W..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 741 M - -
Net income 2021 1 151 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 1,24%
Capitalization 33 014 M 33 014 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart CORTEVA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Corteva, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORTEVA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 45,77 $
Last Close Price 44,37 $
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James C. Collins Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory R. Friedman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory R. Page Non-Executive Chairman
Debra King Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Eathington Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORTEVA, INC.14.59%33 014
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.84%17 303
QL RESOURCES3.97%3 628
GENTING PLANTATIONS-3.55%2 107
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.55.19%1 487
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-6.31%1 326
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ