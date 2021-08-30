Corteva : and Plantix Introduce Free Pest, Disease and Weed Identification App

'Researchers estimate that invasive species alone cost Africa's agricultural sector $74.3 billion each year, compounded by an approximate $21.5 billion worth of crop losses inflicted by insects and other pests,' says Linda van der Merwe, Marketing Lead, Corteva Agriscience. 'As such, we are excited to bring our first-to-market digital tool to farmers in Africa Middle East. Our collaboration with Plantix allows us to combine the very best of innovative mobile farming technology with the keen insights and vast expertise of our technical teams; helping to mitigate potential impacts to livelihoods and food security.'

The most critical part of managing crop exposures is correctly identifying the cause so appropriate solutions can be implemented and costly mistakes that threaten sustainable and safe management practices can be avoided. The user-friendly platform empowers farmers to upload or scan pictures, along with a short description of symptoms and accompanying notes, enabling timeous risk management and prevention. Experts are also able to update and transfer the latest information on new, emerging pests and trends in real time.

'The best part is that internet access is required for downloading the app as well as subsequent updates, but essential information can be accessed offline,' said van der Merwe. 'This is an important feature for users who do not have access to a quality mobile connection while out in the field.'

'Supporting farmers (and gardeners) all over the planet to secure their crops and contribute to food security has always been one of the main drivers of our efforts. We are now even more delighted to be able to provide our cutting-edge technology solution, while partnering with Corteva; making it accessible to a broader range of users across new regions', says Rob Strey, Co-Founder and CTO, Plantix.

The Corteva™ FarmFundi app is available for download (at no cost )from the Apple® iOS and Google Android™ App stores in English, Swahili, Afrikaans, and French, and Arabic.

With the increasing demand for healthier, quality food, against the backdrop of COVID-19, the Corteva™ FarmFundi app also delivers on Corteva's sustainability commitments; ensuring progress for generations to come.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About Plantix

Plantix helps millions of farmers secure their livelihood by reducing crop failure and increasing productivity. By applying advanced AI to agriculture, Plantix has brought the expertise of international crop scientists into the hands of small farmers in rural areas across the globe. The farmer simply takes a photo of his diseased crop with the Plantix app and within seconds gets a disease diagnosis along with suggestions for remedial action. Now, Plantix is going one step further by advising the farmer on the exact product to purchase, where to buy it locally and how to apply it correctly. Plantix's technology is years ahead of the industry as it is trained on more than 40 million images and it continues to improve continuously. Plantix is the only company in the world that knows the farmers' needs in real time, at scale, and with the ability to take fast and effective action. More information can be found at https://plantix.net/en/.

