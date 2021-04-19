Corteva : Сorteva Agriscience to Expand Sunflower Seed Production in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania - April 19, 2021 - Corteva Agriscience has announced the investment of almost €13 million to expand its production facility at Afumati, Romania, and to accelerate the growth of its sunflower seed business in Europe.

The construction of a modernized facility is already underway and is set to become operational at the beginning of August, in time for the sunflower harvesting season. It will host cleaning, treatment and packaging activities for the sunflower seeds.

The capital investment project comprising a new bulk storage and conditioning facility will enable Corteva Agriscience to shorten the supply chain, improve reliability and agility, and increase its European processing capacity to support growth in Europe.

'By expanding our operations in Romania, we are leveraging our strengths in the European seed market,' said Jean Ionescu, Country Leader in Romania at Corteva Agriscience. 'The increased capacity of Afumati facility will allow us to meet the growing domestic and international demand for the high-quality seeds. As a result, Corteva will be able to stay ahead of the demand for Pioneer® brand sunflower genetics.'

Marius Baraceanu, Production Location Manager in Romania at Corteva Agriscience, added: 'With 35,000 manpower hours already dedicated, the project implementation is moving on within schedule. Taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic and all the necessary protective measures, the team has done a great job while ensuring safety remains a top priority.'

Afumati seed production facility is one of the most modern Corteva seed production facilities in the world and delivers products with the latest plant genetics advancements to customers all over Europe.

The facility produces corn, sunflower and spring canola hybrids serving needs of customers in EU countries, as well as Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Belorussia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Afumati has been operating since 2006, employs almost 160 people and 250 seasonal workers during harvesting time. The facility's expansion will allow Corteva Agriscience to create almost 20 new contractor positions. The total investment of the facility, including the modernization investment, is more than €73 million.

04/19/21

