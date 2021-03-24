Corteva : Agriscience Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Award 2021 Winners

WILMINGTON, Delaware, March 24, 2021 - Corteva Agriscience announced today it has been named as winners of multiple Manufacturing Leadership Awards from the National Association of Manufacturers.

The categories and technologies honored for their outstanding achievements are:

Engineering & Production Technology for its Pyraxalt™ active product manufacturing and process optimization. Pyraxalt active is a potent nicotinic acetylcholine receptor inhibitor that blocks neurotransmission in affect insects.

Operational Excellence for its spinetoram (now known as Jemvelva™ active) insecticide, the only IRAC Group 5 insecticide.

Sustainability for its successful Rinskor® active ingredient advanced technology and product manufacturing. Because of its agronomic and environmental benefits, Rinskor active was awarded a Green Chemistry Challenge Award in 2018.

Additionally, Jonathan Jones, Fermentation Research Team Leader at the Indianapolis, Indiana site, was selected for the Next Generation Leadership Award. Recognizing remarkable manufacturing professionals 30 years old or younger, this achievement recognizes manufacturing's brightest future stars who are leading the way for the possibilities of tomorrow. Jonathan is an active servant leader in various communities through the 100 Black Men of Indianapolis organization and through the Corteva Agriscience Grows Science Outreach program with emphasis on K-12 and collegiate student STEM enrichment. At Corteva, he is a leader in the Global African Heritage Alliance (GAHA) Business Resource Group.

'Corteva Agriscience was thrilled to have been named Large Scale Manufacturer of the Year in 2021,' said Balaji Venkataraman, Vice President Manufacturing and Technology, Corteva Agriscience. 'To receive continued recognition by the Manufacturing Leadership Awards and National Association of Manufacturers is a testament to the innovative people who work for this organization and the products and technology that they are developing.'

Corteva will be recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on May 19, 2021. Details on attending the virtual gala are available at https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com.

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Awards honor manufacturing companies and individual manufacturing leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Winning projects and individual manufacturing leaders have demonstrated achievement in one of a wide range of categories, and are chosen by a panel of expert judges for results that have delivered clear and compelling value, return on investment, and other tangible outcomes. There will be several winners in each category, including one High Achiever's Award in each project category, as well as a 2021 Manufacturer of the Year for both small and large enterprises. Also unveiled at the gala will be the ML Awards Manufacturing Leader of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award winners.

For more information on the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, please go to https://mlawards.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/.

About the National Association of Manufacturers



The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM's world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs.

www.nam.org.

About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com



Follow Corteva Agriscience on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

™ ® ℠ Trademarks and service marks of Corteva Agriscience and its affiliated companies.

# # #

3/24/21

Contact

Kacey Birchmier

Corteva Agriscience

515-305-0085

kacey.birchmier@corteva.com

