Producers of metals and other raw materials were flat as the relentless rise of the dollar hurt commodity prices.

Gold futures fell by the largest dollar increment since Aug. 1 as the stronger greenback weighed.

Nucor, the largest U.S. steelmaker by sales, unveiled a partnership with nuclear-fusion startup Helion Energy to develop a 500-megawatt fusion power plant that would be placed at one of Nucor's U.S. steel mills by 2030.

Agricultural firm Corteva, spun off by chemicals giant DowDuPont in 2019, accused the seed gene-editing company Inari of obtaining Corteva seeds from a depository and illegally shipping them to Europe.

