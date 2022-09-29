Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Corteva, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CTVA   US22052L1044

CORTEVA, INC.

(CTVA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-09-29 pm EDT
57.21 USD   -2.00%
04:16pU.S. Federal Trade Commission sues pesticide makers, alleging price scheme
RE
09/23Alert: New entries in the USA investor portfolio
MS
09/22UBS Adjusts Corteva Price Target to $70 From $66, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. Federal Trade Commission sues pesticide makers, alleging price scheme

09/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued two top pesticide manufacturers for allegedly entering into exclusive contracts with distributors that kept prices paid by farmers artificially high.

The consumer watchdog agency was motivated to bring the case in part because rising costs and supply chain disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have put economic pressure on farmers, an agency official told Reuters.

Swiss-owned Syngenta and U.S.-based Corteva Inc. paid distributors not to offer farmers generic pesticides, herbicides and fungicides after the companies' patents on six chemical ingredients expired, the FTC said.

As a result, farmers have paid around 20% more, amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars a year, for the companies' products, the agency said.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 312 M - -
Net income 2022 1 519 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 784 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,4x
Yield 2022 0,99%
Capitalization 41 952 M 41 952 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58,38 $
Average target price 69,15 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles V. Magro Chief Executive Officer & Director
David John Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory R. Page Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Eathington Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Marcos Marinho Lutz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTEVA, INC.23.48%41 952
QL RESOURCES10.07%2 644
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.10.20%1 744
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-1.95%1 195
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-12.90%1 152
PT JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK-13.37%1 137