Your GMO questions answered

11/08/2021 | 01:38pm EST
As a dad, I understand the importance of knowing what's in the food we're feeding our families.

Since earning my doctorate in plant biology seven years ago, I've spoken to kids and adults around Canada and the United States about the food we eat and the innovation behind it. My personal goal is to explain biology concepts in a way that helps us build common understanding and continues to support innovation.

Today I'm answering frequently asked questions I hear about a subject that's important to me: GMOs. I've found that many people are unsure about the need for GMOs and how they help feed a growing population. Watch the video below and learn more about what GMOs are and how they help farmers and consumers alike.

David Pinzon

Corteva Inc. published this content on 08 November 2021


© Publicnow 2021
