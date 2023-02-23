Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | 2022FY: Sales exceed 1 billion for the first time
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | 2022FY: Sales exceed €1 billion for the first time
Issuer
CORTICEIRA AMORIM - SGPS S.A.
Source
CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA
Company Name
Corticeira Amorim-SGPS
Disclaimer
Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 17:47:54 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Sales 2022
1 013 M
1 077 M
1 077 M
Net income 2022
77,7 M
82,6 M
82,6 M
Net Debt 2022
141 M
150 M
150 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,4x
Yield 2022
2,98%
Capitalization
1 278 M
1 359 M
1 359 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,40x
EV / Sales 2023
1,33x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
28,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
9,61 €
Average target price
11,99 €
Spread / Average Target
24,8%
