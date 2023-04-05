Advanced search
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:38:59 2023-04-05 am EDT
9.990 EUR   +0.40%
01:11pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. | Assembleia Geral De Acionistas : Convocatória
PU
01:11pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. | Annual General Meeting : Notice
PU
12:41pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : SGPS, SA informs about proposals to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28th April 2023
PU
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Assembleia Geral de Acionistas: Convocatória

04/05/2023 | 01:11pm EDT
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Assembleia Geral de Acionistas: Convocatória

05 Apr 2023 18:59 CEST

Issuer

CORTICEIRA AMORIM - SGPS S.A.

Source

CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Corticeira Amorim-SGPS

ISIN

PTCOR0AE0006

Symbol

COR

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 013 M 1 110 M 1 110 M
Net income 2022 77,7 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net Debt 2022 141 M 155 M 155 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 1 323 M 1 450 M 1 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,95 €
Average target price 12,04 €
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Pereria Alves Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Marta Parreira Coelho Pint Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Cristina Galhardo Vilão Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Lopes Seabra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.14.11%1 450
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-7.76%4 562
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-11.03%3 793
STELLA-JONES INC.6.76%2 261
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD9.76%1 320
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-8.95%1 256
