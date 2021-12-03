Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : | Dividends payment
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Dividends payment
Company Name
Corticeira Amorim-SGPS
ISN
PTCOR0AE0006
Market
Euronext
Symbol
COR
Source
CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 12:11:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2021
804 M
908 M
908 M
Net income 2021
71,2 M
80,4 M
80,4 M
Net Debt 2021
111 M
126 M
126 M
P/E ratio 2021
20,9x
Yield 2021
2,43%
Capitalization
1 484 M
1 678 M
1 676 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,98x
EV / Sales 2022
1,83x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
28,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
11,16 €
Average target price
13,49 €
Spread / Average Target
20,9%
