Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:10 2023-02-23 am EST
9.630 EUR   +0.21%
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a | Exercício 2022 : Vendas superam pela primeira vez os 1000 M
PU
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. | 2022fy : Sales exceed 1 billion for the first time
PU
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. Informs : consolidated results for 2022 financial year
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A | Exercício 2022: Vendas superam pela primeira vez os 1000 M

02/23/2023 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A | Exercício 2022: Vendas superam pela primeira vez os 1000 M€

23 Feb 2023 18:03 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

CORTICEIRA AMORIM - SGPS S.A.

Source

CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Corticeira Amorim-SGPS

ISIN

PTCOR0AE0006

Symbol

COR

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 17:47:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a | Exerc : Vendas superam pela primeira vez os 1000 M
PU
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. | 2022 : Sales exceed 1 billion for the first time
PU
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. Inform : consolidated results for 2022 financial year
PU
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. Inform : consolidated results for 2022 financial year - Addi..
PU
01/24Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : | Equality Plan 2023
PU
01/24Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : | Plano para a Igualdade 2023
PU
01/24Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : informs about the Equality Plan 2023
PU
01/2424 January2023 Corticeira Amorim : Equality Plan 2023
PU
2022Corticeira Amorim Obtains EUR20 Million Commercial Paper Program
MT
2022Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : informs about new Green Commercial Paper Programme totalling ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 013 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2022 77,7 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net Debt 2022 141 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,61 €
Average target price 11,99 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Pereria Alves Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Marta Parreira Coelho Pint Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Cristina Galhardo Vilão Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Lopes Seabra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.10.21%1 359
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.17%4 153
STELLA-JONES INC.-2.49%2 065
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD34.99%1 620
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-0.47%1 370
DEXCO S.A.-1.77%1 044