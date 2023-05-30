Advanced search
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:11 2023-05-30 am EDT
9.960 EUR   -1.39%
12:51pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : | Non-audited report and accounts as of March 31, 2023
PU
12:51pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : | Relatório e contas consolidados, não auditados, reportados a 31 de março de 2023
PU
12:51pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : Consolidated results as of 31st March 2023
PU
Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : | Relatório e contas consolidados, não auditados, reportados a 31 de março de 2023

05/30/2023 | 12:51pm EDT
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Relatório e contas consolidados, não auditados, reportados a 31 de março de 2023

30 May 2023 17:56 CEST

Issuer

CORTICEIRA AMORIM - SGPS S.A.

Source

CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Corticeira Amorim-SGPS

ISIN

PTCOR0AE0006

Symbol

COR

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 16:48:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 073 M 1 149 M 1 149 M
Net income 2023 82,4 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
Net Debt 2023 157 M 168 M 168 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 1 343 M 1 439 M 1 439 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,10 €
Average target price 12,21 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Pereira Alves Lead Independent Director
Maria Cristina Galhardo Vilão Independent Non-Executive Director
António Lopes Seabra Independent Non-Executive Director
Marta Parreira Coelho Pinto Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.15.83%1 439
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-0.07%4 262
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-15.90%4 045
STELLA-JONES INC.24.75%2 599
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED11.55%1 541
DEXCO S.A.25.81%1 375
