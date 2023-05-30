Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : | Relatório e contas consolidados, não auditados, reportados a 31 de março de 2023
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Relatório e contas consolidados, não auditados, reportados a 31 de março de 2023
Sales 2023
1 073 M
1 149 M
1 149 M
Net income 2023
82,4 M
88,3 M
88,3 M
Net Debt 2023
157 M
168 M
168 M
P/E ratio 2023
16,4x
Yield 2023
2,92%
Capitalization
1 343 M
1 439 M
1 439 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,40x
EV / Sales 2024
1,31x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
10,10 €
Average target price
12,21 €
Spread / Average Target
20,9%
