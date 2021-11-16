Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA | Additional information to the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 3. 2021

11/16/2021 | 10:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, SA | Additional information to the notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 3. 2021
Subscribe

16 Nov 2021 16:37 CET

Company Name

Corticeira Amorim-SGPS

ISN

PTCOR0AE0006

Market

Euronext

Symbol

COR

Source

CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 16 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2021 15:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
10:47aCORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : SGPS, SA | Additional information to the notice to the Extrao..
PU
10:27a16 NOVEMBER2021 CORTICEIRA AMORIM : Additional Information to the Notice to Members of the..
PU
11/10Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, SA informs about proposals to the Extraordinary General Meetin..
PU
11/10Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, SA - Notice to Members of the Extraordinary General Meeting to..
PU
11/04CORTICEIRA AMORIM : Sales increase 12% with all BU showing robust growth
PU
11/04Corticeira Amorim, S.G.P.S., S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/04Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Sales increase 12% with all BUs showing robust growth
PU
10/28Silence, please. We're about to talk about cork
PU
10/26Cork from Corticeira Amorim used in the new MINI Strip
PU
10/26CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : The cork industry plays a crucial role in transformation of t..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 804 M 914 M 914 M
Net income 2021 71,2 M 81,0 M 81,0 M
Net Debt 2021 111 M 127 M 127 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 1 580 M 1 805 M 1 796 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,88 €
Average target price 13,49 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Filipe Vilela Barroca de Oliveira Vice Chairman
Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim Non-Executive Director
Fernando José de Araújo dos Santos Almeida Executive Director
Cristina Rios de Amorim Baptista Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.2.41%1 805
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.114.53%7 072
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION79.74%5 879
STELLA-JONES INC.-6.66%2 226
DEXCO S.A.-7.68%2 219
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED198.91%2 081