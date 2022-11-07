Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : , SGPS, SA | Sales increase by 24%, surpassing 790 million
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, SA | Sales increase by 24%, surpassing €790 million
Issuer
CORTICEIRA AMORIM - SGPS S.A.
Source
CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA
Company Name
Corticeira Amorim-SGPS
Disclaimer
Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:03:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Sales 2022
1 004 M
996 M
996 M
Net income 2022
82,6 M
81,9 M
81,9 M
Net Debt 2022
152 M
150 M
150 M
P/E ratio 2022
15,1x
Yield 2022
3,17%
Capitalization
1 237 M
1 226 M
1 226 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,38x
EV / Sales 2023
1,30x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
9,30 €
Average target price
13,58 €
Spread / Average Target
46,0%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.