Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : Study proves that cork underlays are environmentally-friendly solutions

Go4cork Nature by Amorim, produced by Amorim Cork Composites makes a decisive contribution to the performance of flooring, in terms of acoustic insulation, thermal comfort and improved air quality. Go4cork Nature by Amorim is made from cork - a 100% natural, recyclable and renewable raw material. It offers high performance, impact resistance and walking comfort and also protects the floor, offering greater durability.

According to a recent analytic study conducted by the consultancy firm, EY, Go4cork Nature by Amorim has a negative carbon balance of -12.4kg CO 2 eq/m2. The associated carbon sequestration promoted by the cork oak forest exceeds the CO 2 emissions from production. Go4cork Nature by Amorim is an excellent option for customers looking to achieve a balance between performance and environmental sustainability. Lightness, elasticity and adhesion to the flooring are other properties conferred by this cork-based underlay.

By using cork in its composition, Go4cork Nature by Amorim reduces possible environmental impacts, especially when compared to underlays that solely use synthetic raw materials, such as polyurethane and/or polyethylene foams. ). The cork oak tree retains carbon for over 150 years and has a positive impact on climate regulation.

These attributes make cork "one of the most sustainable raw materials on Earth", states António Rios de Amorim, Corticeira Amorim's Chairman and CEO. "Cork plays a fundamental role in the key issues faced by humanity today: the fight against climate change, promotion of a greener planet and defence of sustainability values. Corticeira Amorim will pursue its best efforts in the fields of science, study, research, technology, knowledge, research & development and innovation, to continue to offer the world the finest products, applications and solutions in response to the challenges that arise in our daily lives".

The environmental footprint study of the Go4cork Nature by Amorim underlay was conducted by EY, using a Life Cycle perspective. It included consideration of the carbon sequestration achieved by the cork oak forest, using a cradle-to-gate approach, which contemplated the environmental impacts of all activities - from resource extraction, through production of all components, to the factory gate. The methodology of EY's studies was based on the ISO 14040/44 standards, complemented by the guidelines of the International Reference Life Cycle Data System (ILCD). The data associated to production was provided by Amorim Cork Composites. The general production processes associated to the production of raw materials, energy, transport and waste management were obtained from the ecoinvent 3.5 database.