Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : cork used in Rolls Royce record-breaking all-electric plane

04/05/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amorim Cork Composites, Corticeira Amorim's business unit that develops products, solutions and applications for some of the most sophisticated industries in the world, is celebrating the successful test flight of a groundbreaking electric plane that used Amorim cork in its battery system.

The 'Spirit of Innovation' officially became the world's fastest all-electric vehicle in January 2022, when speeds of 387.4mph reached during test flights in November 2021 were officially verified by the Federation Aeronautique Internationale - breaking three separate world speed records. It was the result of a long-term partnership between Rolls-Royce, YASA and Electroflight - a British aviation energy storage specialist and Amorim's customer on this project.

Electroflight designed the entire powertrain and integrated battery system for the Spirit of Innovation, using three YASA 750 R axial-flux electric motors and more than 6,000 Murata VTC6 18650 NCA cylindrical cells. They needed to find a material for the battery case that would not only be structurally robust, but would also be light and extremely fire resistant.

Douglas Campbell, Technical Director for Electroflight, explained: "The battery case was an extremely challenging piece of engineering, as the entire powertrain is connected to the front of the aircraft. The battery case is therefore doing an extremely important job, not just providing containment in the case of a battery fire, but also keeping the front of the aircraft connected to the fuselage structure. On top of that, we had to keep weight to an absolute minimum, and ensure that the product used for the battery case was highly fire-resistant."

Electroflight worked with Amorim Cork Composites to develop a fire-proofed agglomerate for the battery case internals made from cork lining. This unique invention, now patented, had the added benefit of being made from natural sustainable materials - a vital component given the overall objective of the ACCEL project: to accelerate aviation on the path to decarbonisation.

António Rios de Amorim, Chairman and CEO of Corticeira Amorim, said: "In the wake of COP26 last November, the need for electrification has never been clearer and aviation is one of the top priorities. It has been an honour to work with world-class businesses such as Electroflight and Rolls-Royce to further progress on the journey to aviation decarbonization, and the fact that we have created a new invention that could now help others down this path is extremely rewarding. We look forward to even more projects in this space that will champion the use of cork, one of nature's most sustainable products."

Douglas concluded: "This was an extremely successful project and we were pleased to partner with Amorim in bringing new innovations to market. Electroflight is looking forward to future work with Amorim to develop new technologies that will support the electrification and decarbonization of aviation."

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 10:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
06:29aCORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : cork used in Rolls Royce record-breaking all-electric plane
PU
02/24CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. | 2021 : Sales increase 13% to more than 830 million
PU
02/24CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. INFORM : consolidated results for 2021 financial year
PU
02/24Corticeira Amorim, S.G.P.S., S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
02/24CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. : 4th quarter earnings
CO
02/21CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : Pedro Cabrita Reis' cork sculpture, «The Three Graces» is in ..
PU
02/17CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : Study proves that cork underlays are environmentally-friendly..
PU
01/26CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : is a UN Global Compact participant
PU
01/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, J Sainsbury, Exxon Mobil, Sony, Apple...
01/11Corticeira Amorim to Buy 50% Stake in SACI for $55 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 811 M 891 M 891 M
Net income 2021 71,4 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
Net Debt 2021 74,9 M 82,3 M 82,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 1 329 M 1 461 M 1 461 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,99 €
Average target price 13,58 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Filipe Vilela Barroca de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim Non-Executive Director
Fernando José de Araújo dos Santos Almeida Executive Director
Cristina Rios de Amorim Baptista Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-11.44%1 461
CHENGXIN LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-12.23%6 883
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-20.42%5 310
DEXCO S.A.-2.87%2 332
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED16.93%2 075
STELLA-JONES INC.-7.52%1 866