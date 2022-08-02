Log in
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
10.36 EUR   -1.15%
11:52aCORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. INFORMS : consolidated activity and results for 2022 first half
PU
11:52aCORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : informa sobre a atividade e os resultados consolidados reportados ao primeiro semestre de 2022 - Informação Adicional - English language
PU
07/12CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : Google's first physical store - whose furniture is made of cork – is distinguished in the NYCxDESIGN Awards
PU
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : informa sobre a atividade e os resultados consolidados reportados ao primeiro semestre de 2022 - Informação Adicional - English language

08/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corticeira Amorim

1H2022

August 2, 2022

In brief

Solar Park in the

Alqueva reservoir

Set in a hydroelectric dam, this floating solar park will supply a third of the energy needs of Moura and Portel, two neighboring villages that make for 25% of the region's consumers.

With more than 11,000 panels and 25,000 floats, this EDP's project counted with the collaboration of Amorim Cork Composites and the Spanish manufacturer ISIGENERE to develop an innovative material based on a new cork composite, in order to build a sustainable photovoltaic float. The project is co-financed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.

1H 22

2

In brief

Launch of Go4cork

Blend with Nike Grind

Amorim Cork Composites launched a new underlayment containing Nike Grind materials.

This innovative product combines cork and manufacturing scrap from the footwear industry, and guarantees higher energy efficiency, acoustic insulation and moisture protection. It also sustains up to four times more weight than other solutions and carries a negative carbon balance seal.

1H 22

3

In brief

COTEC

Recognized as a strong supporter of innovation, the CEO of Corticeira Amorim, António Rios de Amorim, has been elected chairman of COTEC.

The COTEC Portugal associates include multinational companies, large national groups and SME, in various areas of activity. COTEC's goals include prioritizing innovation policies, stimulating and urging companies to invest in R&D.

www.cotecportugal.pt

1H 22

4

In brief

Porto Climate Pact

The European Commission chose Porto to be one of the 100 European cities to lead the transition to climate neutrality in 2030 (EU Mission Programme - "Climate Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030").

Recognizing the important mobilizing capacity of this initiative in the fight against climate change, Corticeira Amorim made a commitment to join efforts with Porto's City Council in order to build a more sustainable, resilient, fair and carbon neutral future for this city and for the planet.

www.pactoparaoclima.portodigital.pt

1H 22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 15:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 979 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net income 2022 81,2 M 83,4 M 83,4 M
Net Debt 2022 142 M 146 M 146 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 1 394 M 1 432 M 1 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,48 €
Average target price 13,49 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Filipe Vilela Barroca de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim Non-Executive Director
Fernando José de Araújo dos Santos Almeida Executive Director
Cristina Rios de Amorim Baptista Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-7.09%1 432
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-17.12%5 333
STELLA-JONES INC.-5.00%1 824
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-1.13%1 660
DEXCO S.A.-36.16%1 363
STEICO SE-28.65%1 160