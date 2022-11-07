Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:37 2022-11-07 am EST
9.340 EUR   +0.43%
12:04pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : SGPS, SA | Vendas crescem 24%, ultrapassando 790 milhões de euros
PU
12:04pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : SGPS, SA | Sales increase by 24%, surpassing 790 million
PU
12:04pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : informs about consolidated activity and results as of 30th September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : informs about consolidated activity and results as of 30th September 2022

11/07/2022 | 12:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
12:04pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : SGPS, SA | Vendas crescem 24%, ultrapassando 790 milhões de e..
PU
12:04pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : SGPS, SA | Sales increase by 24%, surpassing 790 million
PU
12:04pCorticeira Amorim Sgps S A : informs about consolidated activity and results as of 30th Se..
PU
10/18Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : new Neutrocork Xpür stopper contributes to mitigating climate..
PU
10/03Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : Amorim's cork components reduce the carbon footprint of floor..
PU
09/29Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : Consolidated results as of 30th June 2022
PU
09/29Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : informs about Consolidated Accounts, including Limited Review..
PU
09/29Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : | Relatório e Contas Consolidados, incluindo Relatório de Rev..
PU
09/29Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : | Consolidated Accounts, including Limited Review Report, as ..
PU
08/04Corticeira Amorim Sgps S A : informs about the acquisition of a property that includes a s..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 004 M 996 M 996 M
Net income 2022 82,6 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
Net Debt 2022 152 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 1 237 M 1 226 M 1 226 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,30 €
Average target price 13,58 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Nuno Filipe Vilela Barroca de Oliveira Non-Executive Director
Luísa Alexandra Ramos Amorim Non-Executive Director
Fernando José de Araújo dos Santos Almeida Executive Director
Cristina Rios de Amorim Baptista Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.-17.55%1 226
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-32.01%3 819
STELLA-JONES INC.3.77%1 829
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-1.47%1 592
DEXCO S.A.-30.15%1 522
OENEO4.44%913