Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : informs about the Equality Plan 2023

Gender Equality indices in Europe, released in 2022 by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE) indicate that, for the first time since 2010, there have been lower scores in several domains of this index, that assesses Gender Equality in various dimensions, such as work, money, knowledge, time, power and health.

The index reveals that progress towards equality in these dimensions in Europe, remains slow, with an increase of 0.6 recorded, compared to the global average index for 2021 (68.6 against 68.0). Portugal is below the European average, with a score of 62.8 in 2022.

Portugal is less well positioned in the occupation dimension (47.5 points), due to the fact that domestic tasks continue to be primarily performed by women (78%). The power dimension attained a score of 55.5, given that 40% of Parliament Members is composed by women and 31.4% of members of boards of directors are women. Portugal records the best score in the health dimension (85.4 points).

This EIGE's report highlighted the negative impact of the pandemic, with a decrease in the indicators across several dimensions.

Declining work participation scores indicate that women are increasingly likely to spend fewer years of their working lives in employment, thus hampering their career and retirement prospects.

Furthermore, fewer women than men participated in formal and informal educational activities in 2020. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic created unprecedented pressure on the health sector, the reversal in Gender Equality also had an impact on women, in terms of their health status and access to health services.

Theindexwouldhavesufferedanoveralldecreaseintheglobal score, if it hadn't been for the progress in the power dimen- sion. Much of the evolution in this field is due to increased participation of women in the economic and political decision-making process which, in turn, is linked to the introduction of quotas imposed due to the legislation in some EU member states.