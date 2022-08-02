Log in
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
10.36 EUR   -1.15%
11:52aCORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A. INFORMS : consolidated activity and results for 2022 first half
PU
11:52aCORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : informa sobre a atividade e os resultados consolidados reportados ao primeiro semestre de 2022 - Informação Adicional - English language
PU
07/12CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS S A : Google's first physical store - whose furniture is made of cork – is distinguished in the NYCxDESIGN Awards
PU
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. informs: consolidated activity and results for 2022 first half

08/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Corticeira Amorim

Sales increase 13%, excluding consolidation perimeter changes

Highlights:

  • EBITDA-salesratio rises to 18.0% despite inflationary pressures
  • Net profit increases 14% to €45 million, in line with sales growth (excluding the SACI Group)
  • The SACI Group contributes €57 million in sales and €3 million in net profit

Consolidated Performance and Results

Corticeira Amorim's sales totalled €546 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 25.9% compared with the same period of the previous year. The consolidation of the activities of the SACI Group's companies (SACI) from January 1 contributed significantly to the consolidated sales of Corticeira Amorim - excluding this effect, sales growth would have been 12.7%.

Despite some signs of deceleration in the second quarter, all Business Units (BUs) registered sales growth. This reflects improvements in the product mix, increased sales prices and volume growth. The evolution of exchange rates also had a positive impact on sales - excluding this effect, sales would have increased 24.2% (+11.0% excluding the changes in the consolidation perimeter).

Consolidated EBITDA rose to €98 million in the first six months of the year, up from €77 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding SACI's contribution, EBITDA increased 13.2%, in line with the evolution of sales. Although inflationary pressures, especially in regard to energy, raw materials and transport, continued to penalise results, higher activity levels and an improved product mix were decisive in protecting profitability. The EBITDA-sales ratio increased to 18.0% (1H2021: 17.8%).

After earnings attributed to non-controlling interests, net income totalled €48 million at the end of the first half, an increase of 20.6% over the same period of 2021. Excluding changes in the consolidation perimeter, net income increased 14.1%.

At the end of June, remunerated net debt totalled €71 million (12M21: €48 million). The first payment related to the acquisition of a 50% stake in SACI (€25 million) and the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Cold River's Homestead (€15 million), as well as higher working capital requirements (€41 million), increased investment in fixed assets (€34 million) and dividend payments (€27 million) contributed to the increase in remunerated net debt since the end of 2021.

Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.

Edifício Amorim I

Rua Comendador Américo

Ferreira Amorim, 380

4535-186 Mozelos, Portugal

www.corticeiraamorim.com

IRO:

Ana Negrais de Matos, CFA

  1. + 351227475423
  1. + 351 227475407

ana.matos@amorim.com

Share Capital: € 133 000 000,00

A company incorporated in Santa Maria da Feira - Portugal

Registration and Corporate Tax ID No. PT500077797

instagram: amorimcork

Performance by Business Unit

Sales by the Cork Stoppers BU totalled €402 million, an increase of 29.0% compared with the first half of 2021 (+10.7% excluding changes in the consolidation perimeter). Growth resulted from higher levels of activity, an improved product mix, sales price increases introduced at the beginning of the year and the positive impact of exchange rates (excluding the exchange rate effect, sales would have increased 27.4%). All cork stopper segments recorded increased sales, as did most categories of cork stoppers

  • particularly Neutrocork stoppers, which continue to show strong growth. EBITDA totalled €77 million (+31.1% compared with the same period of 2021; +13.0% excluding the consolidation of SACI). The EBITDA-sales ratio increased to 19.1% (1H2021: 18.8%). The combined sales and EBITDA of the Raw Materials and Cork Stoppers BUs totalled €409 million and €87 million, respectively. The combined EBITDA-sales ratio of the two units was 21.3% (1H2021: 21.6%).

The Floor and Wall Coverings BU reported sales totalling €77 million (+21.7% compared with the same period of the previous year). Growth in the sales of trade and manufactured products was balanced, with highlights including Amorim WISE product line and recently launched products. EBITDA totalled €2 million. The EBITDA-sales ratio was 2.8%, penalised by the increased costs, namely of energy and of non-cork raw materials.

Sales by the Composite Cork BU totalled €62 million (+7.1% compared with the same period of 2021), reflecting growth in a large majority of the markets where it operates. The US is the BU's most important market and therefore sales benefitted from the appreciation of the US dollar - excluding this effect, sales would have increased 4.3%. Aerospace, Multi-purposes Seals & Gaskets and Mobility continued to outperform other segments, supporting a significant improvement in the product mix. The joint-ventures Amorim Sports, Corkeen and, more recently, Korko, continued to show considerable dynamism, remaining an important engine of growth. The BU's EBITDA rose to €10 million, while the EBITDA-sales ratio increased to 15.8% (1H2021: 9.0%).

The Insulation BU reversed its first-quarter contraction in sales, ending the first half with sales growth of 10.6%. Increased operating costs (mainly due to higher energy prices) and increased cork consumption costs penalised operating results. EBITDA totalled €1 million. The EBITDA-sales ratio was 13.6% (1H2021: 19.2%).

2

Main Consolidated Indicators

1H21

1H22

yoy

2Q21

2Q22

qoq

Sales

433,318

545,523

25.9%

233,730

281,978

20.6%

Gross Margin - Value

215,485

290,297

34.7%

115,666

148,703

28.6%

Gross Margin / Sales

49.7%

53.2%

+ 3.5 p.p.

49.5%

52.7%

+ 3.2 p.p.

Operating Costs - current

159,410

216,920

36.1%

81,537

107,076

31.3%

EBITDA - current

77,270

98,081

26.9%

45,146

53,994

19.6%

EBITDA/Sales

17.8%

18.0%

+ 0.2 p.p.

19.3%

19.1%

-0.1 p.p.

EBIT - current

56,075

73,377

30.9%

34,129

41,628

22.0%

Net Income

1)

39,432

47,564

20.6%

23,463

27,460

17.0%

Earnings per share

0.296

0.358

20.6%

0.176

0.206

17.0%

Net Bank Debt

53,243

71,217

17,974

-

-

-

Net Bank Debt/EBITDA (x)

2)

0.40

0.46

0.06 x

-

-

-

EBITDA/Net Interest (x)

3)

207.0

237.0

30.00 x

212.7

230.5

17.78 x

Excluding SACI Group

1H21

1H22

yoy

2Q21

2Q22

qoq

w/o SACI

w/o SACI

Sales

433,318

488,409

12.7%

233,730

253,029

8.3%

Gross Margin - Value

215,485

262,790

22.0%

115,666

135,861

17.5%

Gross Margin / Sales

49.7%

53.8%

+ 4.1 p.p.

49.5%

53.7%

+ 4.2 p.p.

Operating Costs - current

159,410

197,593

24.0%

81,537

98,960

21.4%

EBITDA - current

77,270

87,488

13.2%

45,146

48,071

6.5%

EBITDA/Sales

17.8%

17.9%

+ 0.1 p.p.

19.3%

19.0%

-0.3 p.p.

EBIT - current

56,075

65,197

16.3%

34,129

36,901

8.1%

Net Income

1)

39,432

44,977

14.1%

23,463

27,628

17.8%

Earnings per share

0.296

0.338

14.1%

0.176

0.208

17.8%

  1. Net income includes non-recurring results. In 1Q22, non-recurring earnings result mainly from impairments (inventories and accounts receivable) reflecting a more prudent approach to exposures to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
  2. Current EBITDA of the last four quarters.
  3. Net interest includes interest from loans deducted of interest from deposits (excludes stamp tax and commissions).

Mozelos, August 2, 2022

3

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 15:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
