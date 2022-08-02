Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. informs: consolidated activity and results for 2022 first half

PRESS RELEASE

Corticeira Amorim

Sales increase 13%, excluding consolidation perimeter changes

Highlights:

EBITDA-sales ratio rises to 18.0% despite inflationary pressures

ratio rises to 18.0% despite inflationary pressures Net profit increases 14% to €45 million, in line with sales growth (excluding the SACI Group)

The SACI Group contributes €57 million in sales and €3 million in net profit

Consolidated Performance and Results

Corticeira Amorim's sales totalled €546 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 25.9% compared with the same period of the previous year. The consolidation of the activities of the SACI Group's companies (SACI) from January 1 contributed significantly to the consolidated sales of Corticeira Amorim - excluding this effect, sales growth would have been 12.7%.

Despite some signs of deceleration in the second quarter, all Business Units (BUs) registered sales growth. This reflects improvements in the product mix, increased sales prices and volume growth. The evolution of exchange rates also had a positive impact on sales - excluding this effect, sales would have increased 24.2% (+11.0% excluding the changes in the consolidation perimeter).

Consolidated EBITDA rose to €98 million in the first six months of the year, up from €77 million in the same period of 2021. Excluding SACI's contribution, EBITDA increased 13.2%, in line with the evolution of sales. Although inflationary pressures, especially in regard to energy, raw materials and transport, continued to penalise results, higher activity levels and an improved product mix were decisive in protecting profitability. The EBITDA-sales ratio increased to 18.0% (1H2021: 17.8%).

After earnings attributed to non-controlling interests, net income totalled €48 million at the end of the first half, an increase of 20.6% over the same period of 2021. Excluding changes in the consolidation perimeter, net income increased 14.1%.

At the end of June, remunerated net debt totalled €71 million (12M21: €48 million). The first payment related to the acquisition of a 50% stake in SACI (€25 million) and the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Cold River's Homestead (€15 million), as well as higher working capital requirements (€41 million), increased investment in fixed assets (€34 million) and dividend payments (€27 million) contributed to the increase in remunerated net debt since the end of 2021.