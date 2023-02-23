Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. informs: consolidated results for 2022 financial year

PRESS RELEASE

Corticeira Amorim

Sales exceed €1 billion for the first time

Highlights:

SACI Group contributes €117 million in sales

EBITDA-sales ratio stable at 16.1%, despite negative impact of energy and raw material prices

Net profit increases 32% to €98 million

Proposal to distribute gross dividend of €0.20 per share

Consolidated Performance and Results

Corticeira Amorim's sales totalled €1,021 million (m) in 2022, an increase of 21.9% over the previous year. Consolidation of the activities of the SACI Group (SACI) companies from 1 January together with solid organic growth (+7.9%) contributed significantly to this growth.

Despite the slowdown registered throughout the year, all Business Units (BUs) recorded sales growth, reflecting an improvement in the product mix, higher prices and increased levels of activity. Foreign exchange trends also had a positive impact - excluding this effect, sales would have increased 19.9% (+5.9% excluding the SACI consolidation).

Consolidated EBITDA rose to €164.0m in 2022, up from €134.4m in 2021, while the EBITDA-sales ratio was 16.1% (FY2021: 16.0%). Inflationary pressures continued to penalise results, particularly a significant increase in the cost of energy and some raw materials, as well as higher staff costs. In this regard, efforts to improve the product mix and adjust sales prices proved decisive for protecting profitability in 2022.

After results attributable to non-controlling interests, Corticeira Amorim ended 2022 with a net profit of €98.4m, an increase of 31.6% over the previous year (+25.3% excluding the consolidation of SACI).

At the end of December, net interest-bearing debt totalled €129m (12M21: €48m), reflecting the acquisitions made in 2022, namely the 50% stake in SACI (€49m), a 50% stake in Cold River's Homestead, owner of a part of the Herdade do Rio Frio estate (€15m), and another area of Herdade do Rio Frio (€22m). Increased investments in fixed assets (€77m) and working capital requirements (€48m), as well as dividend payments (€39m), also contributed to the increase in net debt in 2022. A notable increase in sustainable financing was also made, which totalled €86m at the end of 2022 (two new Green Commercial Paper Issuance Programs in December).