Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. informs: consolidated results for 2022 financial year
02/23/2023 | 12:50pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
Corticeira Amorim
Sales exceed €1 billion for the first time
Highlights:
SACI Group contributes €117 million in sales
EBITDA-salesratio stable at 16.1%, despite negative impact of energy and raw material prices
Net profit increases 32% to €98 million
Proposal to distribute gross dividend of €0.20 per share
Consolidated Performance and Results
Corticeira Amorim's sales totalled €1,021 million (m) in 2022, an increase of 21.9% over the previous year. Consolidation of the activities of the SACI Group (SACI) companies from 1 January together with solid organic growth (+7.9%) contributed significantly to this growth.
Despite the slowdown registered throughout the year, all Business Units (BUs) recorded sales growth, reflecting an improvement in the product mix, higher prices and increased levels of activity. Foreign exchange trends also had a positive impact - excluding this effect, sales would have increased 19.9% (+5.9% excluding the SACI consolidation).
Consolidated EBITDA rose to €164.0m in 2022, up from €134.4m in 2021, while the EBITDA-sales ratio was 16.1% (FY2021: 16.0%). Inflationary pressures continued to penalise results, particularly a significant increase in the cost of energy and some raw materials, as well as higher staff costs. In this regard, efforts to improve the product mix and adjust sales prices proved decisive for protecting profitability in 2022.
After results attributable to non-controlling interests, Corticeira Amorim ended 2022 with a net profit of €98.4m, an increase of 31.6% over the previous year (+25.3% excluding the consolidation of SACI).
At the end of December, net interest-bearing debt totalled €129m (12M21: €48m), reflecting the acquisitions made in 2022, namely the 50% stake in SACI (€49m), a 50% stake in Cold River's Homestead, owner of a part of the Herdade do Rio Frio estate (€15m), and another area of Herdade do Rio Frio (€22m). Increased investments in fixed assets (€77m) and working capital requirements (€48m), as well as dividend payments (€39m), also contributed to the increase in net debt in 2022. A notable increase in sustainable financing was also made, which totalled €86m at the end of 2022 (two new Green Commercial Paper Issuance Programs in December).
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.
Edifício Amorim I
Rua Comendador Américo
Ferreira Amorim, 380
4535-186 Mozelos, Portugal
www.corticeiraamorim.com
IRO:
Ana Negrais de Matos, CFA
+ 351227475423
+ 351 227475407
ana.matos@amorim.com
Share Capital: € 133 000 000,00 A company incorporated in Santa Maria da Feira - Portugal Registration and Corporate Tax ID No. PT500077797
instagram: amorimcork
Performance by Business Unit
Sales by the Cork Stoppers BU sales totalled €754.0m, an increase of 27.1% compared with 2021 (+7.3% excluding changes in the consolidation perimeter). This BU particularly benefited from an improvement in the product mix and from sales price increases implemented at the beginning of the year, as well as from the favourable impact of currency appreciation (excluding this effect, sales would have increased 25.1%). Sales rose across all segments and in most stopper categories, especially Neutrocork stoppers, which continue to attract strong demand. EBITDA totalled €126.3m (+24.8% compared with the previous year), while the EBITDA-sales ratio was 16.7% (FY2021: 17.1%). The combined sales and EBITDA of the Raw Materials and Cork Stoppers BUs totalled €768.4m (+27.3%) and €144.7m (+19.7%) respectively. Their combined EBITDA-sales ratio was 18.8% (FY2021: 20.0%).
Sales by Floor and Wall Coverings BU increased 7.1% to €132.0m, reflecting improvements in the product mix, with a particularly favourable evolution of recently launched products, and price increases. In geographical terms, sales grew in Scandinavia and Portugal, while sales volumes in Germany followed a downward trend from July onwards. The EBITDA- sales ratio was penalised by increases in raw material prices and operating costs, namely energy, transport and marketing.
Sales by the Composite Cork BU rose to €124.6m (+ 6.7% on the previous year), reflecting a positive evolution of the product mix. Sales also benefited from a favourable evolution of the US dollar exchange rate - excluding this effect, sales would have increased by 3.4% - and from higher sales prices. Most segments performed positively, particularly Aerospace, Heavy Construction, Multi-purpose Seals & Gaskets and the Power Industry. Amorim Sports, Corkeen and Korko, the BU's most recent joint-venture, continued to be important growth drivers. The EBITDA-sales ratio rose to 17.4% (FY2021: 8.6%).
Sales by the Insulation BU totalled €16.0m (+ 9.8% compared with the previous year), despite lower levels of activity resulting from scheduled stoppages at its two industrial units. Operating profit was negatively impacted by an increase in cork consumption prices and operating costs. The EBITDA-sales ratio fell to 5.5%.
Dividend proposal
The Board of Directors has decided to propose the distribution of a gross dividend of €0.20 per share at the General Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 28.
2
Main Consolidated Indicators
2021
2022
yoy
4Q21
4Q22
qoq
Sales
837,820
1,021,391
21.9%
200,688
231,093
15.2%
Gross Margin - Value
415,817
523,766
26.0%
99,821
111,356
11.6%
Gross Margin / Sales
49.6%
51.3%
+ 165 b.p.
49.7%
48.2%
-155 b.p.
Operating Costs - current
322,153
408,451
26.8%
85,426
90,849
6.3%
EBITDA - current
134,399
163,954
22.0%
24,087
32,794
36.1%
EBITDA/Sales
16.0%
16.1%
+ 1 b.p.
12.0%
14.2%
+ 219 b.p.
EBIT - current
93,664
115,315
23.1%
14,395
20,507
42.5%
Net Income
1)
74,755
98,394
31.6%
16,724
34,235
104.7%
Earnings per share
0.562
0.740
31.6%
0.126
0.257
104.7%
Net Bank Debt
48,072
128,988
80,915
-
-
-
Net Bank Debt/EBITDA (x)
2)
0.36
0.79
0.43 x
-
-
-
EBITDA/Net Interest (x)
3)
167.7
148.6
-19.09 x
84.3
79.9
-4.43 x
Excluding SACI Group
2021
2022
yoy
4Q21
4Q22
qoq
Sales
837,820
903,903
7.9%
200,688
201,226
0.3%
Gross Margin - Value
415,817
467,989
12.5%
99,821
97,108
-2.7%
Gross Margin / Sales
49.6%
51.8%
+ 214 b.p.
49.7%
48.3%
-148 b.p.
Operating Costs - current
322,153
368,975
14.5%
85,426
80,179
-6.1%
EBITDA - current
134,399
141,885
5.6%
24,087
27,014
12.2%
EBITDA/Sales
16.0%
15.7%
-34 b.p.
12.0%
13.4%
+ 142 b.p.
EBIT - current
93,664
99,014
5.7%
14,395
16,929
17.6%
Net Income
1)
74,755
93,550
25.1%
16,724
33,559
100.7%
Earnings per share
0.562
0.703
25.1%
0.126
0.252
100.7%
Net income includes non-recurring results. In 2022, non-recurring earnings mainly included the sale of an investment property, impairments (inventories and accounts receivable) reflecting a more prudent approach to exposures to Russia, Ukraine and Belarus, and restructuring costs.
Current EBITDA of the last four quarters.
Net interest includes interest from loans deducted of interest from deposits (excludes stamp tax and commissions).
Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 17:47:53 UTC.