Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. informs: consolidated results for 2022 financial year - Additonal informations

Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. consolidated results for 2022 financial year
02/23/2023 | 12:50pm EST
Corticeira Amorim
FY2022
February 23, 2023
In brief
Purchase of
Herdade de Rio Frio
A total investment of 51.4 M€ in the acquisition of a set of assets in the agroforestry sector, exceeding 5,100 hectares.
Corticeira Amorim plans to improve the productivity of Herdade de Rio Frio by increasing the tree density of this unique cork oak forest. This acquisition expands Corticeira Amorim's area of intervention with important scale and operational gains.
FY22
2
In brief
Acquisition of a 50% stake in SACI
The main activity of the Turin- based group is producing and selling wirehoods for sparkling wines.
Corticeira Amorim emerged as a natural partner, aiming to create a strong unity of intentions. With this deal, totalling 49 M€, Corticeira Amorim has acquired a significant stake in a group with a strong product portfolio, an outstanding customer base and a high level of prestige in the international market.
FY22
3
In brief
Participant in
UN Global Compact
This UN voluntary initiative brings together organisations whose strategies, activities and operations are aligned with universal principles of human rights, labour practices, environmental protection and anti- corruption.
Corticeira Amorim is committed to ensuring that the UN Global Compact initiative and its principles, form an integral part of its corporate strategy, culture and day-to-day operations.
FY22
4
In brief
Amorim Cork celebrates its 100th anniversary
The world's oldest cork stopper plant in continuous operation.
The cork stopper business unit continues to pursue its goal to unite tradition and innovation, based on a unique legacy that allows it to go even further. Between its expertise and cutting-edge outlook, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies that enhance the perfection of Nature contained in a cork stopper.
FY22
5
