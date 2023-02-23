Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. informs: consolidated results for 2022 financial year - Additonal informations

In brief

Purchase of

Herdade de Rio Frio

A total investment of 51.4 M€ in the acquisition of a set of assets in the agroforestry sector, exceeding 5,100 hectares.

Corticeira Amorim plans to improve the productivity of Herdade de Rio Frio by increasing the tree density of this unique cork oak forest. This acquisition expands Corticeira Amorim's area of intervention with important scale and operational gains.