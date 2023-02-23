Advanced search
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:10 2023-02-23 am EST
9.630 EUR   +0.21%
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a | Exercício 2022 : Vendas superam pela primeira vez os 1000 M
PU
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. | 2022fy : Sales exceed 1 billion for the first time
PU
12:50pCorticeira Amorim, Sgps, S.a. Informs : consolidated results for 2022 financial year
PU
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. informs: consolidated results for 2022 financial year - Additonal informations

02/23/2023 | 12:50pm EST
Corticeira Amorim

FY2022

February 23, 2023

In brief

Purchase of

Herdade de Rio Frio

A total investment of 51.4 M€ in the acquisition of a set of assets in the agroforestry sector, exceeding 5,100 hectares.

Corticeira Amorim plans to improve the productivity of Herdade de Rio Frio by increasing the tree density of this unique cork oak forest. This acquisition expands Corticeira Amorim's area of intervention with important scale and operational gains.

FY22

2

In brief

Acquisition of a 50% stake in SACI

The main activity of the Turin- based group is producing and selling wirehoods for sparkling wines.

Corticeira Amorim emerged as a natural partner, aiming to create a strong unity of intentions. With this deal, totalling 49 M€, Corticeira Amorim has acquired a significant stake in a group with a strong product portfolio, an outstanding customer base and a high level of prestige in the international market.

FY22

3

In brief

Participant in

UN Global Compact

This UN voluntary initiative brings together organisations whose strategies, activities and operations are aligned with universal principles of human rights, labour practices, environmental protection and anti- corruption.

Corticeira Amorim is committed to ensuring that the UN Global Compact initiative and its principles, form an integral part of its corporate strategy, culture and day-to-day operations.

FY22

4

In brief

Amorim Cork celebrates its 100th anniversary

The world's oldest cork stopper plant in continuous operation.

The cork stopper business unit continues to pursue its goal to unite tradition and innovation, based on a unique legacy that allows it to go even further. Between its expertise and cutting-edge outlook, incorporating state-of-the-art technologies that enhance the perfection of Nature contained in a cork stopper.

FY22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 17:47:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 013 M 1 077 M 1 077 M
Net income 2022 77,7 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net Debt 2022 141 M 150 M 150 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 359 M 1 359 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Technical analysis trends CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,61 €
Average target price 11,99 €
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
António Rios de Amorim Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Pereria Alves Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Marta Parreira Coelho Pint Ribeiro Independent Non-Executive Director
Maria Cristina Galhardo Vilão Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Lopes Seabra Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.10.21%1 359
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION-4.17%4 153
STELLA-JONES INC.-2.49%2 065
DEHUA TB NEW DECORATION MATERIAL CO.,LTD34.99%1 620
CENTURY PLYBOARDS (INDIA) LIMITED-0.47%1 370
DEXCO S.A.-1.77%1 044