Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : Alma Gémea presents “The 5th element – The Perfect Balance”

From spring to winter and from the air to the earth, Alma Gémea has found inspiration in Nature to present this new collection - 'The 5th Element - Perfect Balance'. Combining different seasons of the year and natural elements in colour, this Amorim Cork Composites brand has added 4 new products to its range (which now has a total of 18 options), with 5 colour variations. The existing colours (dark grey and pearl white) are now complemented by pink, green and matte black.

The new collection proposes a perfect union between the four elements - air, water, earth and fire - to create a fifth element: cork, whose primary role is to promote harmony and complete balance with nature.

Functional, while never neglecting the creative aspect, and taking advantage of the best attributes offered by each material, Alma Gémea offers the perfect combination of cork and ceramic - two raw materials that have a strong traditional nature.

'The aim of this collection is to maximise the unique characteristics of these two noble materials, deeply entrenched in Portuguese traditions. The fusion of cork and ceramics delivers an aesthetically appealing and versatile contemporary collection', underlines Cristina Veríssimo, Marketing and Communication director of Amorim Cork Composites.

These attributes are valued by today's customers, who appreciate genuinely national products, which uphold sustainability issues and the 3R's (reduce, reuse and recycle). In fact, circular economy best practices underpin the development of the composite cork products used in the Alma Gémea collection, where the cork is primarily derived from waste generated by the cork stopper industry. Cork's ability to retain CO 2 , also makes an important contribution to decarbonisation. For every ton of cork produced, cork oak forests can sequester up to 73 tons of CO 2 , making a positive contribution to climate regulation and, at the same time, reducing the carbon footprint of the products in which it is used.

The new collection is available at the Alma Gémea's website: www.alma-gemea.net