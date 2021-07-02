Log in
    COR   PTCOR0AE0006

CORTICEIRA AMORIM, SGPS, S.A.

(COR)
Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : distinguished for the third consecutive year in the World Finance magazine's Sustainability Awards

07/02/2021 | 04:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corticeira Amorim won first prize in the 'Wine products industry' category of the World Finance magazine's Sustainability Awards. Distinguished for the third consecutive year, the Portuguese company has been recognised for its implementation of circular economy principles, preservation of the cork oak forest and its associated ecosystem services, promotion of training, safety, well-being, and personal, social and professional development of its employees and its encouragement, support and investment in Research & Development + Innovation and its ambitious objectives and commitments over the medium to long term, that will foster continuous evolution and sustained economic growth. These premises have enabled the company to develop a vast portfolio of products, solutions and technologies that offer superior technical performance, always combined with unparalleled sustainability credentials.

A clear example of Corticeira Amorim's commitment to sustainable growth, in particular in the wine industry, is the recent global launch of the Naturity and Xpür technologies, which, respectively, remove any detectable TCA (trichloroanisole) from natural cork stoppers and create a new segment of micro-agglomerated cork stoppers. Considered to be the world's most innovative, efficient and ecological anti-TCA technologies, Naturity and Xpür also fulfil the promise made by the company in mid 2018: to deliver non-detectable TCA performance for its natural cork and technical cork stoppers by the end of 2020. Corticeira Amorim thereby begins the new decade with a range of stoppers that deliver an unrivalled level of technical, sensory and sustainability performance.
The World Finance Magazine Sustainability Awards jury also highlighted the negative CO2 balance of Corticeira Amorim stoppers, which make a 'relevant contribution to decarbonisation of the wine industry'. Starting with natural cork stoppers, and extended to sparkling wines, micro-agglomerated stoppers and bartop stoppers, all product families supplied by Amorim Cork - Corticeira Amorim's Cork Stoppers Business Unit, are now certified with a statement of their negative carbon balance. This is a significant competitive advantage over the competition, that reflects the company's commitment to be the first choice for customers concerned with quality and sustainability.

Also according to World Finance, Corticeira Amorim 'was distinguished due to its alignment with the founding principles of the Paris Agreement, its support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and its resilience during the pandemic period'. The Sustainability Awards are attributed to companies that express a strong commitment to sustainable development, wherein World Finance highlights those that have 'made an extra effort to integrate ESG values - environmental, social and governance - in their different areas of business.'

The Chairman and CEO of Corticeira Amorim, António Rios de Amorim, expressed his 'great satisfaction with the new distinction from World Finance, which confirms that we are on the right side of history. Winning this award for the third consecutive year gives us even more confidence for the future, that necessarily has to be guided by efficient resource management, waste reduction, protection of ecosystems, sustainable consumption, circularity of processes, upcycling policies and empowerment of people.'

All the winners of the World Finance Sustainability awards are announced at www.worldfinance.com/ and in the World Finance, Summer 2021 magazine.

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
