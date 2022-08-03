Corticeira Amorim: Vendas sobem 13%, excluindo alterações no perímetro de consolidação - Informação adicional (Língua Inglesa)
Corticeira Amorim
1H2022
August 2, 2022
In brief
Solar Park in the Alqueva reservoir
Set in a hydroelectric dam, this floating solar park will supply a third of the energy needs of Moura and Portel, two neighboring villages that make for 25% of the region's consumers.
With more than 11,000 panels and 25,000 floats, this EDP's project counted with the collaboration of Amorim Cork Composites and the Spanish manufacturer ISIGENERE to develop an innovative material based on a new cork composite, in order to build a sustainable photovoltaic float. The project is co-financed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.
1H 22
2
In brief
Launch of Go4cork Blend with Nike Grind
Amorim Cork Composites launched a new underlayment containing Nike Grind materials.
This innovative product combines cork and manufacturing scrap from the footwear industry, and guarantees higher energy efficiency, acoustic insulation and moisture protection. It also sustains up to four times more weight than other solutions and carries a negative carbon balance seal.
1H 22
3
In brief
COTEC
Recognized as a strong supporter of innovation, the CEO of Corticeira Amorim, António Rios de Amorim, has been elected chairman of COTEC.
The COTEC Portugal associates include multinational companies, large national groups and SME, in various areas of activity. COTEC's goals include prioritizing innovation policies, stimulating and urging companies to invest in R&D.
www.cotecportugal.pt
1H 22
4
In brief
Porto Climate Pact
The European Commission chose Porto to be one of the 100 European cities to lead the transition to climate neutrality in 2030 (EU Mission Programme - "Climate Neutral and Smart Cities by 2030").
Recognizing the important mobilizing capacity of this initiative in the fight against climate change, Corticeira Amorim made a commitment to join efforts with Porto's City Council in order to build a more sustainable, resilient, fair and carbon neutral future for this city and for the planet.
www.pactoparaoclima.portodigital.pt
1H 22
5
