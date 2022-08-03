Corticeira Amorim: Vendas sobem 13%, excluindo alterações no perímetro de consolidação - Informação adicional (Língua Inglesa)

Solar Park in the Alqueva reservoir

Set in a hydroelectric dam, this floating solar park will supply a third of the energy needs of Moura and Portel, two neighboring villages that make for 25% of the region's consumers.

With more than 11,000 panels and 25,000 floats, this EDP's project counted with the collaboration of Amorim Cork Composites and the Spanish manufacturer ISIGENERE to develop an innovative material based on a new cork composite, in order to build a sustainable photovoltaic float. The project is co-financed by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.