Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Assembleia Geral de Acionistas a realizar em 22 de abril de 2024

28 Mar 2024 18:48 CET

Subscribe
Issuer

CORTICEIRA AMORIM - SGPS S.A.

convocatoria-2024.pdf
propostas-2024.pdf

Source

CORTICEIRA AMORIM SGPS SA

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

Corticeira Amorim-SGPS

ISIN

PTCOR0AE0006

Symbol

COR

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Corticeira Amorim SGPS SA published this content on 28 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2024 18:06:57 UTC.