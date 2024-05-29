Corticeira Amorim SGPS S A : | Consolidated Accounts, 2024 first quarter
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. | Consolidated Accounts, 2024 first quarter
Tracing its roots back to the 19th century, Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. has become the world's largest cork and cork-derived company in the world, generating more than EUR 985.5 million in sales to more than 100 countries through a network of dozens of fully owned subsidiaries. With a multi-million Euro R&D investment per year, Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A. has applied its specialist knowledge to this centuries-old traditional culture, developing a vast portfolio of products, solutions and materials that are used by blue-chip clients in industries as diverse and demanding as wines & spirits, aerospace, automotive, construction, sports, architecture and design.
Net sales by business unit break down between Cork Stoppers (75.9%), Composite Cork (12%), Floor and Wall Coverings (9.1), Insulation Cork (1.6%) and Raw Materials (1.4%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Portugal 6.8%), EU excluding Portugal (61.8%), Other European countries (2%), the United States (16.4%), America excluding the United States (6.5%), Australasia (5.1%) and Africa (1.4%).
Corticeira Amorim, SGPS, S.A.'s responsible approach to raw materials and sustainable production illustrates the remarkable interdependence between industry and a vital ecosystem - one of the world's most balanced examples of social, economic and environmental development.