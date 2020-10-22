Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cortland Bancorp    CLDB

CORTLAND BANCORP

(CLDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

CORTLAND, Ohio, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB), the holding company for Cortland Savings and Banking Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2020.

“Amid the current challenging environment, we are pleased to be able to pay the quarterly cash dividend, providing an attractive return to our shareholders,” said James Gasior, President and Chief Executive Officer. At the recent stock price of $15.00 per share, the current dividend equates to a yield of 3.7% on an annualized basis. “The Company’s solid capital position provides a stable foundation from which dividends can be paid,” continued Gasior.

About Cortland Bancorp
Cortland Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Cortland, Ohio. Founded in 1892, the Company’s bank subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company conducts business through thirteen full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in the Northeast Ohio area and a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. For additional information about Cortland Bank visit http://www.cortlandbank.com.

CONTACT: James M. Gasior, President & CEO
(330) 282-4111

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORTLAND BANCORP
03:02pCORTLAND BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03:01pCORTLAND BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
03:01pCortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
08/13CORTLAND BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10CORTLAND BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/30CORTLAND BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Even..
AQ
07/30Cortland Bancorp Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020
GL
07/30Cortland Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
GL
05/15CORTLAND BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/15Cortland Bancorp Again Makes American Banker Magazine's List of Top 200 Publi..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 28,3 M - -
Net income 2019 7,28 M - -
Net Debt 2019 11,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 13,0x
Yield 2019 2,06%
Capitalization 61,5 M 61,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 3,92x
EV / Sales 2019 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart CORTLAND BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cortland Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
James M. Gasior President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy K. Woofter Chairman
Timothy B. Carney COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
David J. Lucido Senior VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Neil J. Kaback Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORTLAND BANCORP-33.17%62
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.72%302 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-23.50%256 144
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.71%208 310
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-15.90%184 857
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.8.57%151 947
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group