Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cortland Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLDB

CORTLAND BANCORP

(CLDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cortland Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 7% to $0.15 Per Share

04/21/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORTLAND, Ohio, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ: CLDB), the holding company for Cortland Savings and Banking Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2021.

“In response to our continued solid earnings performance, we are pleased to be able increase the quarterly cash dividend by 7%,” said James Gasior, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Cash dividends, along with our share price appreciation, provide an attractive return to our shareholders.” At the recent stock price of $22.62 per share, the current dividend equates to a yield of 2.7% on an annualized basis.

About Cortland Bancorp
Cortland Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Cortland, Ohio. Founded in 1892, the Company’s bank subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company conducts business through fourteen full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in the Northeast Ohio area and a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. For additional information about Cortland Bank visit http://www.cortlandbank.com.

Source: Cortland Bancorp

CONTACT: James M. Gasior, President & CEO
(330) 282-4111


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about CORTLAND BANCORP
10:33aCORTLAND BANCORP INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
10:30aCortland Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend 7% to $0.15 Per Share
GL
03/28CORTLAND BANCORP  : Latest Proxy Statement
PU
03/17CORTLAND BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/09CORTLAND BANCORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/01CORTLAND BANCORP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
02/01Cortland Bancorp Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter 2020
GL
01/21CORTLAND BANCORP INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
01/21CORTLAND BANCORP INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
01/21Cortland Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,2 M - -
Net income 2020 8,26 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 97,0 M 97,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart CORTLAND BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cortland Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James M. Gasior President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Lucido Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy K. Woofter Chairman
Timothy B. Carney COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Neil J. Kaback Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORTLAND BANCORP22.99%97
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.17.47%452 603
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.64%327 097
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.34%285 101
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.21%213 469
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.29%202 047
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ