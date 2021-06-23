Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cortland Bancorp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLDB   US2205871096

CORTLAND BANCORP

(CLDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cortland Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cortland Bancorp Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CLDB

06/23/2021 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Cortland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDB) to Farmers National Banc Corp. is fair to Cortland shareholders. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers’ common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cortland shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Cortland and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Cortland shareholders; (2) determine whether Farmers is underpaying for Cortland; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Cortland shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Cortland shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Cortland shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CORTLAND BANCORP
01:15pCORTLAND BANCORP MERGER INVESTIGATIO : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation ..
BU
11:59aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Wisconsin law firm Ademi LLP investigates whether Cortland B..
PR
09:20aSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Edge Higher Premarket Wednesday
MT
08:20aFARMERS NATIONAL BANC  : to Acquire Cortland Bancorp
MT
08:03aCORTLAND BANCORP INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Di..
AQ
08:00aCORTLAND BANCORP  : Farmers National Banc Corp. and Cortland Bancorp Announce Fa..
AQ
05/27CORTLAND BANCORP  : Again Listed by American Banker Magazine as One of Top 200 P..
PU
05/27CORTLAND BANCORP INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/27Cortland Bancorp Again Listed by American Banker Magazine as One of Top 200 P..
GL
05/19CORTLAND BANCORP INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,2 M - -
Net income 2020 8,26 M - -
Net cash 2020 9,55 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
Yield 2020 2,99%
Capitalization 111 M 111 M -
EV / Sales 2019 3,76x
EV / Sales 2020 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart CORTLAND BANCORP
Duration : Period :
Cortland Bancorp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James M. Gasior President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David J. Lucido Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Timothy K. Woofter Chairman
Timothy B. Carney COO, Secretary, Director & Executive VP
Neil J. Kaback Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORTLAND BANCORP38.98%111
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.38%454 705
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.87%342 516
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%270 537
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.24.73%216 312
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.75%199 946