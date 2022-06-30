Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Cortus Metals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRTS   CA22080M1086

CORTUS METALS INC.

(CRTS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:48 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
11:53aCORTUS METALS : CEO Certificate of Interim Filings April 30, 2022
PU
11:53aCORTUS METALS : CFO Certificate of Interim Filings April 30, 2022
PU
11:53aCORTUS METALS : Interim Financial Statements - April 30, 2022
PU
Cortus Metals : CFO Certificate of Interim Filings April 30, 2022

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
FORM 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Jesse Teufeld, Chief Financial Officer of Cortus Metals Inc., certify the following:

  1. I have reviewed the interim financial statements and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Cortus Metals Inc. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended April 30, 2022.
  2. Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial statements together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: June 29, 2022

"original signed by"Jesse Teufeld

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of:

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate.

Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Cortus Metals Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,75 M -0,58 M -0,58 M
Net Debt 2021 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,96x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,38 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart CORTUS METALS INC.
Cortus Metals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sean Richard William Mager President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Jesse Teufeld Chief Financial Officer
John Williamson Chairman
Jeremy Yaseniuk Independent Director
James S. Greig Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORTUS METALS INC.-47.37%2
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.04%148 780
RIO TINTO PLC4.15%104 230
GLENCORE PLC22.83%72 621
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.85%45 655
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)30.96%33 717