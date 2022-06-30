Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Cortus Metals Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CRTS   CA22080M1086

CORTUS METALS INC.

(CRTS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:48 2022-06-27 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD    0.00%
11:53aCORTUS METALS : CEO Certificate of Interim Filings April 30, 2022
PU
11:53aCORTUS METALS : CFO Certificate of Interim Filings April 30, 2022
PU
11:53aCORTUS METALS : Interim Financial Statements - April 30, 2022
PU
Cortus Metals : Interim Financial Statements - April 30, 2022

06/30/2022 | 11:53am EDT
CORTUS METALS INC.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

To the shareholders of Cortus Metals Inc:

The consolidated condensed interim financial statements of Cortus Metals Inc. (the "Company") for the six months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 have been compiled by management.

No audit or review of this information has been performed by the Company's auditors.

CORTUS METALS INC.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

As at

April 30,

October 31,

2022

2021

Assets

Current

Cash

$

51,059

$

72,270

Prepayments and deposits

149,473

121,289

Accounts receivable

-

10,086

Goods and services tax receivable

13,550

11,798

214,082

215,443

Equipment

31,489

33,206

Right-of-use asset (note 9)

134,725

144,920

Exploration and evaluation properties (note 4)

5,130,832

4,651,069

$

5,511,128

$

5,044,638

Liabilities

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 8)

$

867,215

$

464,469

Current portion of lease liability (note 10)

21,421

23,606

Loans (notes 8 and 9)

406,300

18,300

1,294,936

506,375

Long-term

Long-term portion of lease liability (note 10)

115,592

123,729

1,410,528

630,104

Equity

Share capital (note 5)

5,691,777

5,706,409

Option and warrant reserve

178,440

172,440

Deficit

(1,769,617)

(1,461,315)

4,100,600

4,414,534

$

5,511,128

$

5,044,638

Going Concern (note 1)

Approved by the Board of Directors

Director (signed by) "John Williamson"

Director (signed by) "Sean Mager"

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

CORTUS METALS INC.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

For the

three months ended

six months ended

April 30

April 30

April 30

April 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Advertising and promotion

$

118,123

$

49,786

$

163,632

$

50,246

Management consulting

16,500

51,000

33,000

71,500

Office and administration

22,672

21,909

47,981

40,057

Professional fees

13,678

10,376

39,820

26,538

Regulatory and filing fees

9,726

10,362

19,787

17,491

Share-based compensation

-

-

6,000

16,695

(180,699)

(143,433)

(310,220)

(222,527)

Other income

Interest income

49

415

99

2,955

Net loss for the period

$

(180,650)

$

(143,018)

$

(310,121)

$

(219,572)

Other comprehensive loss

Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations

(2,550)

2,098

1,819

2,098

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(183,200)

$

(140,920)

$

(308,302)

$

(217,474)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

Basic and diluted weighted average

number of common shares outstanding

47,545,338

27,987,278

47,545,338

27,877,556

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

CORTUS METALS INC.

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(unaudited)

Share capital

Option and

Deficit

Total

warrant

equity

reserve

Balance at October 31, 2020

$

2,932,763

$

137,206

$

(713,947)

$

2,356,022

Shares issued for property

33,750

-

-

33,750

Share-based compensation

-

16,696

-

16,696

Net loss

-

-

(217,474)

(217,474)

Balance at April 30, 2021

$

2,966,513

$

153,902

$

(931,421)

$

2,188,994

Shares issued for cash

1,884,391

(2,655)

-

1,881,736

Shares issued for property

675,000

-

-

675,000

Shares issued for debt settlement

288,700

-

-

288,700

Share issuance costs

(90,002)

-

-

(90,002)

Finders warrants issued

(21,193)

21,193

-

-

Net loss

-

-

(529,894)

(529,894)

Balance at October 31, 2021

$

5,703,409

$

172,440

$

(1,461,315)

$

4,414,534

Advanced share subscription received

-

-

-

-

Share issuance costs

(11,632)

-

-

(11,632)

Share-based compensation

-

6,000

-

6,000

Net loss

-

-

(308,302)

(308,302)

Balance at April 30, 2022

$

5,691,777

$

178,440

$

(1,769,617)

$

4,100,600

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Cortus Metals Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 15:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
