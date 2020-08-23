Corum : Appendix 3B - Performance Rights Issues

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CORUM GROUP LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday August 21, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
n/a
Performance Rights
4,800,000
Proposed +issue date
Monday February 17, 2020
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CORUM GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
25000091305
1.3
ASX issuer code
COO
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Friday August 21, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
ASX +security code
New class-code to be confirmed
Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?
No
+Security description
Performance Rights
+Security type
Performance options/rights
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
4,800,000
Offer price details
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
No
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Performance options/rights details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0000
Sunday February 16, 2025
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
COO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02203331
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Monday February 17, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
4800000
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
No
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Issue of performance rights under the Courm Group Omnibus Equity Plan
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Disclaimer
Corum Group Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 07:51:07 UTC