MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Corum Group Limited    COO   AU000000COO1

CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/18
0.047 AUD   -2.08%
03:52aCORUM : Appendix 3B - Performance Rights Issues
PU
08/20CORUM : Change of Auditor - Audit Practice Restructure
PU
08/09CORUM : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
Corum : Appendix 3B - Performance Rights Issues

08/23/2020 | 03:52am EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CORUM GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday August 21, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

n/a

Performance Rights

4,800,000

Proposed +issue date

Monday February 17, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

CORUM GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

25000091305

1.3

ASX issuer code

COO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Friday August 21, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

ASX +security code

New class-code to be confirmed

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX?

No

+Security description

Performance Rights

+Security type

Performance options/rights

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

4,800,000

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

No

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Performance options/rights details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0000

Sunday February 16, 2025

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

COO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02203331

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Monday February 17, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

4800000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Issue of performance rights under the Courm Group Omnibus Equity Plan

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 07:51:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 11,2 M 8,04 M 8,04 M
Net income 2019 -4,21 M -3,01 M -3,01 M
Net cash 2019 2,33 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,83x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 13,6 M 13,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Clarke Chief Executive Officer, MD & Secretary
Nick England Chairman
Michael Lamb Chief Financial Officer
Mark Rees Head-Information Technology Systems
Jon Newbery Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORUM GROUP LIMITED-41.98%14
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.89.78%40 080
ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED109.78%32 740
OMNICELL, INC.-18.01%2 865
B-SOFT CO.,LTD.30.69%2 669
SECTRA AB (PUBL)51.66%2 597
