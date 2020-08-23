Corum : Appendix 3B - Performance Rights Issues

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name CORUM GROUP LIMITED Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Friday August 21, 2020 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued n/a Performance Rights 4,800,000 Proposed +issue date Monday February 17, 2020 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity CORUM GROUP LIMITED We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ABN 25000091305 1.3 ASX issuer code COO The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement Friday August 21, 2020 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue? +Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity No Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? New class Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No Details of +securities proposed to be issued ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs) Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the proposed +securities are appropriate and equitable under listing rule 6.1? No ASX +security code New class-code to be confirmed Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class of +securities on ASX? No +Security description Performance Rights +Security type Performance options/rights Number of +securities proposed to be issued 4,800,000 Offer price details Proposed issue of securities 3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities No Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes Performance options/rights details +Security currency Exercise price Expiry date AUD - Australian Dollar AUD 0.0000 Sunday February 16, 2025 Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised COO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised One fully paid ordinary share Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement. https://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/displayAnnouncement.do?display=pdf&idsId=02203331 Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date Monday February 17, 2020 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No Proposed issue of securities 4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? Yes 7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? 4800000 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No 7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No 7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue Part 7F - Further Information 7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities Issue of performance rights under the Courm Group Omnibus Equity Plan 7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No 7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue Proposed issue of securities 5 / 6

Proposed issue of securities Proposed issue of securities 6 / 6