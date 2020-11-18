Log in
CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/18
0.089 AUD   +2.30%
05:55pCORUM : Update on BAMM Agreement
PU
05:55pCORUM : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
05:55pCORUM : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
Corum : Initial Director's Interest Notice

11/18/2020 | 05:55pm EST

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Corum Group Limited

ABN

000 091 305

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Jayne Shaw

Date of appointment

15 October 2020

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of

Number & class of Securities

interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving

rise to the relevant interest.

Nabelle Pty Ltd

2,380,953 Ordinary Shares

The Director is the Sole Director

of Nabelle Pty Ltd, Nabelle Pty

Ltd is the corporate trustee of

the Shaw Family Trust and the

Director is the beneficiary of the

Trust.

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 22:54:03 UTC
