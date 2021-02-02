Corum : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

ASX Announcement

Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C

31 December 2020

Principal Activities

Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) is a technology and software development company. The key business activities relate to Corum Health which develops and distributes business software for the pharmacy industry with emphasis on point-of-sale and pharmaceutical dispensing software, multi-site retail management, support services and computer hardware. Corum Health now also includes PharmX, an electronic gateway that links pharmacies, pharmaceutical wholesalers and direct suppliers within the pharmacy market. Corum eCommerce operates a payment gateway primarily for the real estate and pharmacy sectors.

Key Activities during the December 2020 Quarter

Capital Raise

Following on from the successful capital raise last quarter of $5.6m, Corum completed a further capital raise during the current quarter. $3.3m was raised through a strategic placement of 60,000,000 new shares with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals, Australia's largest generics company. The proceeds from this placement will be used to accelerate key product development and business expansion.

PharmX

The final settlement of $4.3m, inclusive of transaction costs, for the acquisition of the remaining interest in PharmX was made in the quarter. As the transaction was completed in the previous quarter, this was the first full quarter that PharmX cashflows have been consolidated into Corum's result.

BAMM Agreement

As announced on 30 October 2020, agreement has been reached with BAMM regarding the development of a cloud- based Head Office solution. The 63,642,138 fully paid ordinary shares that were to be issued to BAMM pursuant to resolution 4 adopted at the 2019 Corum AGM, will not now be issued.

In consideration for the assignment of the development work completed to date and associated IP, and the other commercial rights being granted, Corum has paid BAMM $800,000 in November 2020, with three further payments of $400,000 being made annually thereafter.

Affiliates of BAMM will remain on-going customers of Corum on arms-length commercial terms.

Quarter review

Corum recorded a positive operating cash flow of $536k for the quarter. This included non recurring operational legal costs of approximately $300k related to the PharmX acquisition and the BAMM Agreement. Corum expects that these costs will be significantly reduced going forward.

Corum ended the quarter with a cash balance of $7.62m.