CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/01
0.081 AUD   -4.71%
Corum : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

02/02/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Corum Group Limited ABN 25 000 091 305 Level 3, 120 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000 www.corumgroup.com.au

Market Release

29 January 2021

ASX Announcement

Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C

31 December 2020

Principal Activities

Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) is a technology and software development company. The key business activities relate to Corum Health which develops and distributes business software for the pharmacy industry with emphasis on point-of-sale and pharmaceutical dispensing software, multi-site retail management, support services and computer hardware. Corum Health now also includes PharmX, an electronic gateway that links pharmacies, pharmaceutical wholesalers and direct suppliers within the pharmacy market. Corum eCommerce operates a payment gateway primarily for the real estate and pharmacy sectors.

Key Activities during the December 2020 Quarter

Capital Raise

Following on from the successful capital raise last quarter of $5.6m, Corum completed a further capital raise during the current quarter. $3.3m was raised through a strategic placement of 60,000,000 new shares with Arrotex Pharmaceuticals, Australia's largest generics company. The proceeds from this placement will be used to accelerate key product development and business expansion.

PharmX

The final settlement of $4.3m, inclusive of transaction costs, for the acquisition of the remaining interest in PharmX was made in the quarter. As the transaction was completed in the previous quarter, this was the first full quarter that PharmX cashflows have been consolidated into Corum's result.

BAMM Agreement

As announced on 30 October 2020, agreement has been reached with BAMM regarding the development of a cloud- based Head Office solution. The 63,642,138 fully paid ordinary shares that were to be issued to BAMM pursuant to resolution 4 adopted at the 2019 Corum AGM, will not now be issued.

In consideration for the assignment of the development work completed to date and associated IP, and the other commercial rights being granted, Corum has paid BAMM $800,000 in November 2020, with three further payments of $400,000 being made annually thereafter.

Affiliates of BAMM will remain on-going customers of Corum on arms-length commercial terms.

Quarter review

Corum recorded a positive operating cash flow of $536k for the quarter. This included non recurring operational legal costs of approximately $300k related to the PharmX acquisition and the BAMM Agreement. Corum expects that these costs will be significantly reduced going forward.

Corum ended the quarter with a cash balance of $7.62m.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

During the quarter, $166,000 was paid in fees and salaries to Directors, Key Management Personnel and their related entities.

- ENDS -

This notice has been authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of the Company.

For further information contact:

Julian Sallabank, Managing Director

Investor email: companysecretary@corum.com.au

About Corum Group

Corum Group Limited [ASX:COO] (Corum) is an Australian company limited by shares that owns businesses in technology and software development.

For more than 30 years Corum has been using its deep industry expertise and extensive relationships to develop Point- Of-Sale, Dispensing and Management software for pharmacy head offices and retail stores and a range of eCommerce and ordering solutions throughout Australia.

Corum is determined to offer the best solutions to its customers through the products, services and processes of each of its businesses.

Corum Group | Corum Health | Corum eCommerce | PharmX

corumgroup.com.au

Sydney | Melbourne | Perth | Brisbane | Adelaide

Rule 4.7B

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Name of entity

Corum Group Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

25 000 091 305

31 December 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (6

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

3,885

6,600

1.2 Payments for

(a)

research and development

-

-

(b)

product manufacturing and operating

(668)

(1,204)

costs

(c)

advertising and marketing

(56)

(78)

(d)

leased assets

-

-

(e)

staff costs

(1,866)

(3,582)

(f)

administration and corporate costs

(448)

(714)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

10

16

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

(272)

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

1,973

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

(321)

(480)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

536

2,259

activities

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

businesses

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

(168)

(178)

(d)

investments

(4,322)

(8,072)

(e)

intellectual property

(1,392)

(2,099)

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 4C

Quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (6

$A'000

months)

$A'000

2.2 Proceeds from disposal of:

(a)

entities

-

-

(b)

businesses

-

-

(c)

property, plant and equipment

-

-

(d)

investments

-

-

(e)

intellectual property

-

-

-

(f)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (cash on acquisition of subsidiary)

-

5,975

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(5,882)

(4,374)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

2,908

8,544

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

-

-

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of

-

-

equity securities or convertible debt

securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

-

-

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

-

(896)

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

(119)

(233)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

2,789

7,415

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

period

10,180

2,323

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

536

2,259

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(5,882)

(4,374)

(item 2.6 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 4C (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corum Group Limited published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
