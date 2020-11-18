Log in
CORUM GROUP LIMITED

CORUM GROUP LIMITED

(COO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/18
0.089 AUD   +2.30%
05:55pCORUM : Update on BAMM Agreement
PU
05:55pCORUM : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
05:55pCORUM : Initial Director's Interest Notice
PU
Corum : Update on BAMM Agreement

11/18/2020 | 05:55pm EST

Market Release

30 October 2020

UPDATE ON BAMM AGREEMENT

Further to the announcement on 30 June 2020, Corum Group Limited (ASX:COO) announces that agreement has been reached with BAMM Group Administration Pty Ltd ('BAMM') in respect of the current development of a cloud based Head Office solution.

Under the revised arrangements, the remainder of the development will be undertaken in- house by Corum.

The 63,642,138 fully paid ordinary shares that were to be issued to BAMM pursuant to resolution 4 adopted at the 2019 Corum AGM, will not now be issued.

In consideration for the assignment of the development work completed to date and associated IP, and the other commercial rights being granted, Corum has agreed to pay BAMM $800,000 on 31 October 2021, with three further payments of $400,000 being made annually thereafter.

Affiliates of BAMM will remain on-going customers of Corum on arms-length commercial terms.

- ENDS -

This announcement has been authorised by the Board.

For further information contact:

Julian Sallabank, Group CEO

Investor email: companysecretary@corum.com.au

Corum Group Limited | ABN 25 000 091 305 Level 3, 120 Sussex Street, Sydney NSW 2000 PO Box Q281, Queen Victoria Building NSW 1230

T 02 9289 4699 | F 02 9299 3276 | www.corumgroup.com.au

