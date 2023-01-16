A NEW TEAM AND NEW CHALLENGES: SALVAGE KINGS, SEASON 3 PREMIERES MARCH 1 ON THE HISTORY® CHANNEL

Ted Finch Leads a New Team of Salvagers to Rescue Rare and Valuable Items from Destruction

From left to right: Nick, John, Ted, Brandon and AJ

TORONTO, January 16, 2023 - The HISTORY® Channel's Salvage Kings (8×60) returns for a third season of incredible treasure hunts and big changes on Wednesday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The Corus Studios distributed original series follows salvage expert Ted Finch, as he ventures out on his own with a new business dedicated to finding rare and historic items. With a team of fresh faces, Ted's goal remains the same: save valuable treasures from buildings before they are demolished, get them appraised and restored back at Ted's shop, and find the perfect buyers. This season, Ted and his crew take on some of the most unforgettable salvage jobs yet; and with his new business, the pressure is on like never before.

Ted has set up his new headquarters in a beautiful 100-year-old former train station to house his growing collection. However, to make his new business a success, he has to secure the best finds, maintain his loyal customers, and find new ones. Not to mention, hire the best team. Enter salvage assistants Brandon and Nick, salvage restorer AJ, and office manager John. Together, this dynamic team scout astounding places to unearth remarkable objects, ultimately saving them from destruction.

In the premiere episode, Ted is in search of staff to help get his new company started. Top of the list is Brandon, an old colleague who is up for a new challenge. Together they embark on their first road trip to a historic research facility filled with mid-century lab relics for Ted's client. Later in the episode, he brings on Nick to help with a tricky job at a frozen wrecking yard. The team only has one day to salvage the property before the new owner faces potential fines.

Throughout the season, Ted's team explore a sprawling famous hotel, massive industrial mill, and a celebrity home; uncovering incredible discoveries at every turn.

Salvage Kings is produced by Media Headquarters for The HISTORY® Channel. Executive Producers are Robert Cohen and Melanie Brobyn and Series Producer is Jonathan Dueck. For The HISTORY® Channel, Maria Knight is the Executive in Charge of Production, Rachel Nelson is Vice President of Original Scripted and Factual Content and Lisa Godfrey is Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios.

The HISTORY® Channel, including Salvage Kings Season 1-2, can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink and SaskTel.

The HISTORY Channel is a Corus Entertainment Network.



