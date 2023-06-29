- Consolidated revenue decreased 8% for the quarter and 7% for the year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 22% for the quarter and 26% for the year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 24% for the quarter and 25% for the year-to-date
- Net loss attributable to shareholders of $495.1 million ($2.48 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $479.1 million ($2.40 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $590.0 million related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trade mark and brand assets
- Net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.85 times at May 31, 2023, up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022
- Free cash flow(1) of $26.0 million for the quarter and $75.2 million for the year-to-date
TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.
"The advertising recession which began last summer continues and has negatively impacted our revenues and third quarter results," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we balance the near-term challenges, we are successfully evolving our business into a powerful multi-platform aggregator of premium video with leading cross platform monetization capabilities. Our impressive premium video content revealed at Corus' recent sales upfront will be available for all audiences across Global, our specialty networks and streaming portfolio. We are intensely pursuing efficiencies and improved productivity with significant cost reductions as we streamline our operating model to position Corus for an inevitable improvement in the economy and create shareholder value over the longer term."
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
%
Nine months ended
%
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
Television
371,159
404,130
(8 %)
1,094,236
1,178,538
(7 %)
Radio
26,176
29,328
(11 %)
78,161
80,454
(3 %)
397,335
433,458
(8 %)
1,172,397
1,258,992
(7 %)
Segment profit (loss) (1)
Television
96,028
127,518
(25 %)
290,806
399,127
(27 %)
Radio
4,112
5,667
(27 %)
10,484
11,538
(9 %)
Corporate
(3,235)
(9,457)
66 %
(13,558)
(23,211)
42 %
96,905
123,728
(22 %)
287,732
387,454
(26 %)
Segment profit margin (1)
Television
26 %
32 %
27 %
34 %
Radio
16 %
19 %
13 %
14 %
Consolidated
24 %
29 %
25 %
31 %
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
(495,073)
29,621
(479,136)
122,007
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1)
18,042
30,159
(40 %)
37,628
124,054
(70 %)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
($2.48)
$0.14
($2.40)
$0.59
Adjusted basic earnings per share (1)
$0.09
$0.15
$0.19
$0.60
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
($2.48)
$0.14
($2.40)
$0.59
Free cash flow (1)
25,979
27,468
(5 %)
75,186
194,872
(61 %)
(1)
In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
Segment Revenue
Three months ended
%
Nine months ended
%
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Revenue
371,159
1,094,236
Television
404,130
(8 %)
1,178,538
(7 %)
Advertising
209,008
237,993
(12 %)
630,645
707,725
(11 %)
Subscriber
124,225
130,410
(5 %)
375,791
390,768
(4 %)
Distribution, production and other
37,926
35,727
6 %
87,800
80,045
10 %
Radio
26,176
29,328
(11 %)
78,161
80,454
(3 %)
Total Revenue
397,335
433,458
(8 %)
1,172,397
1,258,992
(7 %)
Optimized advertising revenue(1)
53 %
47 %
(1 %)
53 %
42 %
14 %
New platform revenue (1)
12 %
11 %
(6 %)
11 %
10 %
3 %
(1)
Optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
Operational Highlights
Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company expanded its premium digital video offerings for subscribers and advertisers, announced its Fall schedule and 2023/24 series line-up for Global TV, its Specialty networks and STACKTV, and highlighted its Canadian original content lineup for 2023/24. The Company advanced its capital allocation priorities through investments in the business to support future growth opportunities while continuing to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.
- GlobalTVannouncedits2023/24primetimelineupofnewacquisitionsandreturnsofmajorhitseries. Global TV's 2023/24 roster will deliver 17 hours of simulcast programming in primetime for 2023/24. Early Fall features the return of Survivor for Season 45 and I Can See Your Voice alongside new Global Original drama Robyn Hood. Global's 2023/24 season welcomes back popular franchises FBI and NCIS, along with So Help Me Todd, Fire Country, Abbott Elementary and Ghosts, and introduces new dramas Matlock, Elsbeth, and Doc, and new comedy Poppa's House.
- Specialty portfolio and streaming platforms announced 2023/24 series lineup. Corus' specialty drama networks and STACKTV will feature new Peacock Originals Ted, Based on a True Story and Apples Never Fall, and returning seasons of Bel Air, Dr. Death, and more. Corus' unscripted and reality networks, and STACKTV will see the return of The Real Housewives of New York City, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, and new series The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd (wt), Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, and more.
- Nelvana and Corus Studios deliver a diverse lineup of Canadian original content for 2023/24 across its brands. This includes a total of 25 new and returning series, with 11 titles from Corus Studios and eight from Nelvana. Corus Studios titles include Bryan's All In (10x60), Pamela's Garden of Eden(8x60), Scott's Vacation House Rules (7x60), Rock Solid Builds (8x60), The Big Bake (14x60) and more. Nelvana's titles include The Hardy Boys (8x60), Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe (10x30), Millie Magnificent (52x11), and more.
Financial Highlights
- On June 29, 2023, Corus declared a dividend of $0.03 per Class B share and $0.02875 per Class A share, payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at July 31, 2023.
- Free cash flow(1) of $26.0 million in Q3 and $75.2 million year-to-date compared to $27.5 million and $194.9 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow(1) for the third quarter is attributable to an increase in cash used in investing activities of $1.5 million. The decrease in free cash flow(1) for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $75.7 million and cash provided by investing activities in the prior year's nine months ended May 31, 2022, related to a $43.5 million non-recurring venture fund distribution.
- Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.85 times at May 31, 2023, up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022. The main driver of the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit(1) for the most recent four quarters.
- As of May 31, 2023, the Company had $56.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $300.0 million available under its Revolving Facility, $197.5 million of which could be drawn.
(1)
Free cash flow, net debt to segment profit and segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2022 ("2022 MD&A").
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for June 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3MHd8aP. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning June 29, 2023, at 11a.m.ET or accessible by telephone until July 6, 2023, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 815361#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
Risks and Uncertainties
Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2022 MD&A, as filed at www.sedar.com on October 24, 2022.
As discussed further in the 2022 MD&A, the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, including current ongoing factors that can create or exacerbate recessionary conditions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, including on advertising and marketing, resulting in changes to demand for Corus' product and services offerings. The continued elevated consumer price index inflation also affects the Company's business, operations and financial performance through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of programming, services and labour, reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability. In addition, labour actions such as the Writer's Guild of America strike have shut-down the majority of U.S. based scripted productions, which may impact the timing of premium content premieres and types of programming on the Company's services in the coming months, which may negatively impact audience levels.
Other financial risks which may be related to or elevated by the foregoing include leverage risk related to the Company's financial covenants and debt servicing payments, requirements and compliance under its credit facility, and impacts thereof; the volatility of the market price for the Company's Class B Non-Voting Shares, which can be impacted by factors beyond the Company's control and which can decline even if the Company's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed; and risks related to the payment, amount or timing of dividends. Please see the 2022 MD&A for a full discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.
Outlook
Currently, the Company expects its Television advertising revenue in the fourth quarter will decline moderately compared to the prior year, given continuing macroeconomic and other risk factors described above and in the 2022 MD&A. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment over the medium term, visibility continues to be limited at this time.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:
To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2023, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.
Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally, including COVID-19; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.
Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2022 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2022. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at May 31,
As at August 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
56,173
54,912
Accounts receivable
349,666
311,015
Income taxes recoverable
10,975
17,180
Prepaid expenses and other assets
25,292
21,423
Total current assets
442,106
404,530
Taxcreditsreceivable
53,162
32,744
Investments and other assets
60,022
63,931
Property, plant and equipment
273,145
294,026
Programrights
731,247
660,722
Film investments
66,971
59,122
Intangibles
1,304,831
1,620,796
Goodwill
21,099
316,308
Deferred income tax assets
48,021
50,301
3,000,604
3,502,480
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
637,006
526,899
Current portion of long-term debt
14,097
15,574
Provisions
10,234
8,540
Total current liabilities
661,337
551,013
Long-termdebt
1,236,885
1,246,076
Other long-term liabilities
372,853
376,570
Provisions
8,272
9,830
Deferred income tax liabilities
316,888
415,010
Total liabilities
2,596,235
2,598,499
EQUITY
Share capital
281,052
781,918
Contributedsurplus
2,012,658
1,511,481
Accumulateddeficit
(2,068,543)
(1,574,358)
Accumulatedothercomprehensiveincome
34,655
33,000
Totalequityattributabletoshareholders
259,822
752,041
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
144,547
151,940
Total equity
404,369
903,981
3,000,604
3,502,480
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
397,335
433,458
1,172,397
1,258,992
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
300,430
309,730
884,665
871,538
Depreciation and amortization
40,178
39,952
120,594
117,080
Interestexpense
33,278
28,514
102,401
79,795
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
590,000
—
590,000
—
Debt refinancing
—
(3,830)
—
(3,428)
Restructuring and other costs
10,580
4,169
15,546
6,223
Other expense (income), net
(1,997)
10,795
6,424
7,592
Income (loss) before income taxes
(575,134)
44,128
(547,233)
180,192
Income tax expense (recovery)
(83,982)
11,136
(75,760)
46,323
Net income (loss) for the period
(491,152)
32,992
(471,473)
133,869
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):
Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges
461
1,506
1,755
5,007
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
(143)
8
1,166
40
318
1,514
2,921
5,047
Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):
Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets
(578)
(5,649)
(1,266)
5,019
Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans
(578)
4,467
(31)
6,927
(1,156)
(1,182)
(1,297)
11,946
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
(838)
332
1,624
16,993
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(491,990)
33,324
(469,849)
150,862
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders
(495,073)
29,621
(479,136)
122,007
Non-controllinginterests
3,921
3,371
7,663
11,862
(491,152)
32,992
(471,473)
133,869
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders
(495,911)
29,953
(477,512)
139,000
Non-controllinginterests
3,921
3,371
7,663
11,862
(491,990)
33,324
(469,849)
150,862
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:
Basic
($2.48)
$0.14
($2.40)
$0.59
Diluted
($2.48)
$0.14
($2.40)
$0.59
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Sharecapital
Contributed
surplus
Accumulated
deficit
Accumulated
other
income
Totalequity
Non-
Total equity
As at August 31, 2022
781,918
1,511,481
(1,574,358)
33,000
752,041
151,940
903,981
Comprehensiveincome(loss)
—
—
(479,136)
1,624
(477,512)
7,663
(469,849)
Dividends declared
—
—
(17,490)
—
(17,490)
(15,750)
(33,240)
Reduction of stated capital
(500,000)
500,000
—
—
—
—
—
Change in fair value of put option
—
—
(754)
—
(754)
65
(689)
Shares repurchased under normal
(3,089)
1,119
—
—
(1,970)
—
(1,970)
Reversalofautomaticshare
2,223
(504)
—
—
1,719
—
1,719
Actuarial loss on post-retirementbenefit
—
—
(31)
31
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
562
—
—
562
—
562
Reallocation of equity interest
—
—
3,226
—
3,226
(3,226)
—
Equity funding by a non-controlling
—
—
—
—
—
3,855
3,855
As at May 31, 2023
281,052
2,012,658
(2,068,543)
34,655
259,822
144,547
404,369
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share
Contributed
surplus
Accumulated
deficit
Accumulated
other
income
Totalequity
Non-
Total equity
As at August 31, 2021
816,189
1,512,431
(1,282,897)
21,811
1,067,534
152,829
1,220,363
Comprehensiveincome
—
—
122,007
16,993
139,000
11,862
150,862
Dividends declared
—
—
(37,411)
—
(37,411)
(14,145)
(51,556)
Business acquisition
—
—
—
—
—
864
864
Change in fair value of put option
—
—
(1,557)
—
(1,557)
(254)
(1,811)
Shares repurchased under normal
(21,127)
(2,852)
—
—
(23,979)
—
(23,979)
Sharerepurchasecommitment
(4,231)
(316)
—
—
(4,547)
—
(4,547)
Actuarial gain on post-retirementbenefit
—
—
6,927
(6,927)
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
935
—
—
935
—
935
Equity funding by a non-controlling
—
—
—
—
—
5,719
5,719
As at May 31, 2022
790,831
1,510,198
(1,192,931)
31,877
1,139,975
156,875
1,296,850
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2023
2022
2023
2022
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) for the period
(491,152)
32,992
(471,473)
133,869
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:
Amortization of program rights
158,748
150,093
454,688
426,213
Amortization of film investments
12,195
12,051
22,704
19,135
Depreciation and amortization
40,178
39,952
120,594
117,080
Deferred income tax recovery
(91,630)
(4,861)
(100,189)
(7,342)
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
590,000
—
590,000
—
Share-based compensation expense
194
324
562
935
Imputed interest
13,675
11,827
45,031
34,967
Debt refinancing
—
(3,830)
—
(3,428)
Payment of program rights
(161,185)
(173,366)
(494,232)
(403,574)
Net spend on film investments
(18,674)
(11,803)
(54,949)
(39,397)
Other
1,015
10,882
1,156
5,826
Cash flow from operations
53,364
64,261
113,892
284,284
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
(23,554)
(34,463)
(28,559)
(123,284)
Cash provided by operating activities
29,810
29,798
85,333
161,000
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(3,548)
(2,819)
(8,921)
(8,866)
Proceeds from sale of property
396
—
736
125
Business combination, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
3,606
Venture funddistribution
—
—
—
43,478
Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets
(679)
489
(2,033)
(1,729)
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(3,831)
(2,330)
(10,218)
36,614
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Decrease in bank loans
(10,203)
(27,872)
(12,273)
(347,630)
Financing fees
—
(1,492)
(998)
(5,892)
Issuance of senior unsecured notes
—
—
—
250,000
Share repurchase under NCIB
—
(17,231)
(2,045)
(23,081)
Equity funding by a non-controlling interest
—
—
3,855
3,742
Payment of lease liabilities
(4,570)
(4,441)
(13,383)
(12,609)
Dividends paid
(5,979)
(12,415)
(29,944)
(37,411)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(5,677)
(7,520)
(15,750)
(14,145)
Other
(1,229)
(254)
(3,316)
(2,580)
Cash used in financing activities
(27,658)
(71,225)
(73,854)
(189,606)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
(1,679)
(43,757)
1,261
8,008
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
57,852
95,450
54,912
43,685
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
56,173
51,693
56,173
51,693
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended May 31, 2023
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenue
371,159
26,176
—
397,335
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
275,131
22,064
3,235
300,430
Segment profit (loss)(1)
96,028
4,112
(3,235)
96,905
Depreciation and amortization
40,178
Interestexpense
33,278
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
590,000
Restructuring and other costs
10,580
Other income, net
(1,997)
Loss before income taxes
(575,134)
Three months ended May 31, 2022
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenue
404,130
29,328
—
433,458
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
276,612
23,661
9,457
309,730
Segment profit (loss)(1)
127,518
5,667
(9,457)
123,728
Depreciation and amortization
39,952
Interestexpense
28,514
Debt refinancing
(3,830)
Restructuring and other costs
4,169
Other expense, net
10,795
Income before income taxes
44,128
Nine months ended May 31, 2023
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenue
1,094,236
78,161
—
1,172,397
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
803,430
67,677
13,558
884,665
Segment profit (loss)(1)
290,806
10,484
(13,558)
287,732
Depreciation and amortization
120,594
Interestexpense
102,401
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
590,000
Restructuring and other costs
15,546
Other expense, net
6,424
Loss before income taxes
(547,233)
Nine months ended May 31, 2022
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenue
1,178,538
80,454
—
1,258,992
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
779,411
68,916
23,211
871,538
Segment profit (loss)(1)
399,127
11,538
(23,211)
387,454
Depreciation and amortization
117,080
Interestexpense
79,795
Debt refinancing
(3,428)
Restructuring and other costs
6,223
Other expense, net
7,592
Income before income taxes
180,192
(1)
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
REVENUE BY TYPE
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Advertising
233,840
265,915
704,901
784,228
Subscriber
124,225
130,410
375,791
390,768
Distribution, production and other
39,270
37,133
91,705
83,996
397,335
433,458
1,172,397
1,258,992
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
Three months ended
%
Nine months ended
%
Optimized advertising revenue
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
Optimized advertising revenue (numerator)
111,121
112,677
(1 %)
336,466
294,880
14 %
Television advertising revenue (denominator)
209,008
237,993
(12 %)
630,645
707,725
(11 %)
Optimized advertising revenue percentage
53 %
47 %
53 %
42 %
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)
May 31,
%
May 31,
%
New platform revenue
2023
2022
Change
2023
2022
Change
New platform revenue (numerator)
38,637
40,992
(6 %)
112,497
109,223
3 %
Televisionadvertisingrevenue
209,008
237,993
(12 %)
630,645
707,725
(11 %)
Televisionsubscriberrevenue
124,225
130,410
(5 %)
375,791
390,768
(4 %)
Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator)
333,233
368,403
(10 %)
1,006,436
1,098,493
(8 %)
New platform revenue percentage
12 %
11 %
11 %
10 %
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
(495,073)
29,621
(479,136)
122,007
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
504,953
—
504,953
—
Debt refinancing
—
(2,526)
—
(2,526)
Restructuring and other costs
8,162
3,064
11,811
4,573
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
18,042
30,159
37,628
124,054
Basic earnings (loss) per share
($2.48)
$0.14
($2.40)
$0.59
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment
$2.53
—
$2.53
—
Debt refinancing
—
($0.01)
—
($0.01)
Restructuring and other costs
$0.04
$0.02
$0.06
$0.02
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$0.09
$0.15
$0.19
$0.60
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Free Cash Flow
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
29,810
29,798
85,333
161,000
Investingactivities
(3,831)
(2,330)
(10,218)
36,614
Add (deduct): cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and
25,979
27,468
75,115
197,614
—
—
71
(2,742)
Free cash flow
25,979
27,468
75,186
194,872
(1)
Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at May 31,
As at August 31,
Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit
2023
2022
Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options
1,250,982
1,261,650
Lease liabilities
128,795
134,369
Cash and cash equivalents
(56,173)
(54,912)
Net debt (numerator)
1,323,604
1,341,107
Segment profit (denominator) (1)
343,921
443,643
Net debt to segment profit
3.85
3.02
(1)
Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.
