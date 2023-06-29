Consolidated revenue decreased 8% for the quarter and 7% for the year-to-date

Consolidated segment profit (1) decreased 22% for the quarter and 26% for the year-to-date

decreased 22% for the quarter and 26% for the year-to-date Consolidated segment profit margin (1) of 24% for the quarter and 25% for the year-to-date

of 24% for the quarter and 25% for the year-to-date Net loss attributable to shareholders of $495.1 million ( $2.48 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $479.1 million ( $2.40 loss per share basic) for the year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges of $590.0 million related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trade mark and brand assets

( loss per share basic) for the quarter and ( loss per share basic) for the year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges of related to goodwill, broadcast licences as well as trade mark and brand assets Net debt to segment profit (1) of 3.85 times at May 31, 2023 , up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022

of 3.85 times at , up from 3.02 times at Free cash flow(1) of $26.0 million for the quarter and $75.2 million for the year-to-date

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its third quarter financial results today.

"The advertising recession which began last summer continues and has negatively impacted our revenues and third quarter results," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we balance the near-term challenges, we are successfully evolving our business into a powerful multi-platform aggregator of premium video with leading cross platform monetization capabilities. Our impressive premium video content revealed at Corus' recent sales upfront will be available for all audiences across Global, our specialty networks and streaming portfolio. We are intensely pursuing efficiencies and improved productivity with significant cost reductions as we streamline our operating model to position Corus for an inevitable improvement in the economy and create shareholder value over the longer term."

Financial Highlights



Three months ended

May 31, % Nine months ended

May 31, % (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue











Television 371,159 404,130 (8 %) 1,094,236 1,178,538 (7 %) Radio 26,176 29,328 (11 %) 78,161 80,454 (3 %)

397,335 433,458 (8 %) 1,172,397 1,258,992 (7 %)









Segment profit (loss) (1)











Television 96,028 127,518 (25 %) 290,806 399,127 (27 %) Radio 4,112 5,667 (27 %) 10,484 11,538 (9 %) Corporate (3,235) (9,457) 66 % (13,558) (23,211) 42 %

96,905 123,728 (22 %) 287,732 387,454 (26 %)









Segment profit margin (1)











Television 26 % 32 %

27 % 34 %

Radio 16 % 19 %

13 % 14 %

Consolidated 24 % 29 %

25 % 31 %











Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (495,073) 29,621

(479,136) 122,007

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1) 18,042 30,159 (40 %) 37,628 124,054 (70 %)









Basic earnings (loss) per share ($2.48) $0.14

($2.40) $0.59

Adjusted basic earnings per share (1) $0.09 $0.15

$0.19 $0.60

Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($2.48) $0.14

($2.40) $0.59











Free cash flow (1) 25,979 27,468 (5 %) 75,186 194,872 (61 %)





(1) In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures can include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

Segment Revenue



Three months ended

May 31,

% Nine months ended

May 31,

% (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue 371,159



1,094,236



Television 404,130 (8 %) 1,178,538 (7 %) Advertising 209,008 237,993 (12 %) 630,645 707,725 (11 %) Subscriber 124,225 130,410 (5 %) 375,791 390,768 (4 %) Distribution, production and other 37,926 35,727 6 % 87,800 80,045 10 % Radio 26,176 29,328 (11 %) 78,161 80,454 (3 %) Total Revenue 397,335 433,458 (8 %) 1,172,397 1,258,992 (7 %)









Optimized advertising revenue(1) 53 % 47 % (1 %) 53 % 42 % 14 % New platform revenue (1) 12 % 11 % (6 %) 11 % 10 % 3 %

(1) Optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

Operational Highlights

Corus advanced its strategic priorities on multiple fronts. The Company expanded its premium digital video offerings for subscribers and advertisers, announced its Fall schedule and 2023/24 series line-up for Global TV, its Specialty networks and STACKTV, and highlighted its Canadian original content lineup for 2023/24. The Company advanced its capital allocation priorities through investments in the business to support future growth opportunities while continuing to navigate an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

Global TV announced its 2023/24 primetime lineup of new acquisitions and returns of major hit series. Global TV's 2023/24 roster will deliver 17 hours of simulcast programming in primetime for 2023/24. Early Fall features the return of Survivor for Season 45 and I Can See Your Voice alongside new Global Original drama Robyn Hood . Global's 2023/24 season welcomes back popular franchises FBI and NCIS , along with So Help Me Todd , Fire Country , Abbott Elementary and Ghosts , and introduces new dramas Matlock , Elsbeth , and Doc , and new comedy Poppa's House .

Global TV's 2023/24 roster will deliver 17 hours of simulcast programming in primetime for 2023/24. Early Fall features the return of for Season 45 and alongside new Global Original drama . Global's 2023/24 season welcomes back popular franchises and , along with , , and , and introduces new dramas , , and , and new comedy . Specialty portfolio and streaming platforms announced 2023/24 series lineup. Corus' specialty drama networks and STACKTV will feature new Peacock Originals Ted, Based on a True Story and Apples Never Fall , and returning seasons of Bel Air, Dr. Death, and more. Corus' unscripted and reality networks, and STACKTV will see the return of The Real Housewives of New York City , Fixer Upper: The Hotel, and new series The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd (wt), Beyond Skinwalker Ranch, and more.

Corus' specialty drama networks and STACKTV will feature new Peacock Originals and , and returning seasons of and more. Corus' unscripted and reality networks, and STACKTV will see the return of and new series and more. Nelvana and Corus Studios deliver a diverse lineup of Canadian original content for 2023/24 across its brands. This includes a total of 25 new and returning series, with 11 titles from Corus Studios and eight from Nelvana. Corus Studios titles include Bryan's All In (10x60), Pamela's Garden of Eden (8x60), Scott's Vacation House Rules (7x60), Rock Solid Builds (8x60), The Big Bake (14x60) and more. Nelvana's titles include The Hardy Boys (8x60), Agent Binky: Pets of the Universe (10x30), Millie Magnificent (52x11), and more.

Financial Highlights

On June 29, 2023 , Corus declared a dividend of $0.03 per Class B share and $0.02875 per Class A share, payable on August 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at July 31, 2023 .

, Corus declared a dividend of per Class B share and per Class A share, payable on to shareholders of record at . Free cash flow (1) of $26.0 million in Q3 and $75.2 million year-to-date compared to $27.5 million and $194.9 million year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow (1) for the third quarter is attributable to an increase in cash used in investing activities of $1.5 million . The decrease in free cash flow (1) for the nine months ended May 31, 2023 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $75.7 million and cash provided by investing activities in the prior year's nine months ended May 31, 2022 , related to a $43.5 million non-recurring venture fund distribution.

of in Q3 and year-to-date compared to and year-to-date, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The decrease in free cash flow for the third quarter is attributable to an increase in cash used in investing activities of . The decrease in free cash flow for the nine months ended is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of and cash provided by investing activities in the prior year's nine months ended , related to a non-recurring venture fund distribution. Net debt to segment profit (1) was 3.85 times at May 31, 2023 , up from 3.02 times at August 31, 2022 . The main driver of the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit (1) for the most recent four quarters.

was 3.85 times at , up from 3.02 times at . The main driver of the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit for the most recent four quarters. As of May 31, 2023 , the Company had $56.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $300.0 million available under its Revolving Facility, $197.5 million of which could be drawn.

(1) Free cash flow, net debt to segment profit and segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2022 ("2022 MD&A").

Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for June 29, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL to easily register and be connected to the conference call automatically: https://emportal.ink/3MHd8aP. You can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an Operator. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.416.764.8650 and for North America is 1.888.664.6383. This call will be archived and available for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Corus website beginning June 29, 2023, at 11a.m.ET or accessible by telephone until July 6, 2023, at 1.888.390.0541 (toll free North America) or 416.764.8677 (local or international), using replay code 815361#. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant risks and uncertainties affecting the Company and its business are discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" and "Seasonal Fluctuations" in the 2022 MD&A, as filed at www.sedar.com on October 24, 2022.

As discussed further in the 2022 MD&A, the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, including current ongoing factors that can create or exacerbate recessionary conditions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, including on advertising and marketing, resulting in changes to demand for Corus' product and services offerings. The continued elevated consumer price index inflation also affects the Company's business, operations and financial performance through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of programming, services and labour, reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability. In addition, labour actions such as the Writer's Guild of America strike have shut-down the majority of U.S. based scripted productions, which may impact the timing of premium content premieres and types of programming on the Company's services in the coming months, which may negatively impact audience levels.

Other financial risks which may be related to or elevated by the foregoing include leverage risk related to the Company's financial covenants and debt servicing payments, requirements and compliance under its credit facility, and impacts thereof; the volatility of the market price for the Company's Class B Non-Voting Shares, which can be impacted by factors beyond the Company's control and which can decline even if the Company's operating results, underlying asset values or prospects have not changed; and risks related to the payment, amount or timing of dividends. Please see the 2022 MD&A for a full discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Outlook

Currently, the Company expects its Television advertising revenue in the fourth quarter will decline moderately compared to the prior year, given continuing macroeconomic and other risk factors described above and in the 2022 MD&A. While the Company continues to expect improvement in the macro-environment over the medium term, visibility continues to be limited at this time.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2023, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2023, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or un mitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage its growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally, including COVID-19; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2022 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2022. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents 56,173 54,912 Accounts receivable 349,666 311,015 Income taxes recoverable 10,975 17,180 Prepaid expenses and other assets 25,292 21,423 Total current assets 442,106 404,530 Taxcreditsreceivable 53,162 32,744 Investments and other assets 60,022 63,931 Property, plant and equipment 273,145 294,026 Programrights 731,247 660,722 Film investments 66,971 59,122 Intangibles 1,304,831 1,620,796 Goodwill 21,099 316,308 Deferred income tax assets 48,021 50,301

3,000,604 3,502,480 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 637,006 526,899 Current portion of long-term debt 14,097 15,574 Provisions 10,234 8,540 Total current liabilities 661,337 551,013 Long-termdebt 1,236,885 1,246,076 Other long-term liabilities 372,853 376,570 Provisions 8,272 9,830 Deferred income tax liabilities 316,888 415,010 Total liabilities 2,596,235 2,598,499 EQUITY



Share capital 281,052 781,918 Contributedsurplus 2,012,658 1,511,481 Accumulateddeficit (2,068,543) (1,574,358) Accumulatedothercomprehensiveincome 34,655 33,000 Totalequityattributabletoshareholders 259,822 752,041 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 144,547 151,940 Total equity 404,369 903,981

3,000,604 3,502,480

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



Three months ended

May 31,

Nine months ended

May 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 397,335 433,458 1,172,397 1,258,992 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 300,430 309,730 884,665 871,538 Depreciation and amortization 40,178 39,952 120,594 117,080 Interestexpense 33,278 28,514 102,401 79,795 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment 590,000 — 590,000 — Debt refinancing — (3,830) — (3,428) Restructuring and other costs 10,580 4,169 15,546 6,223 Other expense (income), net (1,997) 10,795 6,424 7,592 Income (loss) before income taxes (575,134) 44,128 (547,233) 180,192 Income tax expense (recovery) (83,982) 11,136 (75,760) 46,323 Net income (loss) for the period (491,152) 32,992 (471,473) 133,869 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges 461 1,506 1,755 5,007 Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment (143) 8 1,166 40

318 1,514 2,921 5,047 Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):







Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets (578) (5,649) (1,266) 5,019 Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans (578) 4,467 (31) 6,927

(1,156) (1,182) (1,297) 11,946 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes (838) 332 1,624 16,993 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (491,990) 33,324 (469,849) 150,862









Net income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (495,073) 29,621 (479,136) 122,007 Non-controllinginterests 3,921 3,371 7,663 11,862

(491,152) 32,992 (471,473) 133,869









Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:







Shareholders (495,911) 29,953 (477,512) 139,000 Non-controllinginterests 3,921 3,371 7,663 11,862

(491,990) 33,324 (469,849) 150,862









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:







Basic ($2.48) $0.14 ($2.40) $0.59 Diluted ($2.48) $0.14 ($2.40) $0.59

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Sharecapital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Totalequity

attributableto

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2022 781,918 1,511,481 (1,574,358) 33,000 752,041 151,940 903,981 Comprehensiveincome(loss) — — (479,136) 1,624 (477,512) 7,663 (469,849) Dividends declared — — (17,490) — (17,490) (15,750) (33,240) Reduction of stated capital (500,000) 500,000 — — — — — Change in fair value of put option

liability — — (754) — (754) 65 (689) Shares repurchased under normal

course issuer bid ("NCIB") (3,089) 1,119 — — (1,970) — (1,970) Reversalofautomaticshare

purchase commitment 2,223 (504) — — 1,719 — 1,719 Actuarial loss on post-retirementbenefit

plans — — (31) 31 — — — Share-based compensation expense — 562 — — 562 — 562 Reallocation of equity interest — — 3,226 — 3,226 (3,226) — Equity funding by a non-controlling

interest — — — — — 3,855 3,855 As at May 31, 2023 281,052 2,012,658 (2,068,543) 34,655 259,822 144,547 404,369

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Share

capital Contributed surplus Accumulated deficit Accumulated other

comprehensive income Totalequity

attributableto

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests Total equity As at August 31, 2021 816,189 1,512,431 (1,282,897) 21,811 1,067,534 152,829 1,220,363 Comprehensiveincome — — 122,007 16,993 139,000 11,862 150,862 Dividends declared — — (37,411) — (37,411) (14,145) (51,556) Business acquisition — — — — — 864 864 Change in fair value of put option

liability — — (1,557) — (1,557) (254) (1,811) Shares repurchased under normal

course issuer bid (21,127) (2,852) — — (23,979) — (23,979) Sharerepurchasecommitment

under NCIB (4,231) (316) — — (4,547) — (4,547) Actuarial gain on post-retirementbenefit

plans — — 6,927 (6,927) — — — Share-based compensation expense — 935 — — 935 — 935 Equity funding by a non-controlling

interest — — — — — 5,719 5,719 As at May 31, 2022 790,831 1,510,198 (1,192,931) 31,877 1,139,975 156,875 1,296,850

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended Nine months ended



May 31,

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income (loss) for the period (491,152) 32,992 (471,473) 133,869 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:







Amortization of program rights 158,748 150,093 454,688 426,213 Amortization of film investments 12,195 12,051 22,704 19,135 Depreciation and amortization 40,178 39,952 120,594 117,080 Deferred income tax recovery (91,630) (4,861) (100,189) (7,342) Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment 590,000 — 590,000 — Share-based compensation expense 194 324 562 935 Imputed interest 13,675 11,827 45,031 34,967 Debt refinancing — (3,830) — (3,428) Payment of program rights (161,185) (173,366) (494,232) (403,574) Net spend on film investments (18,674) (11,803) (54,949) (39,397) Other 1,015 10,882 1,156 5,826 Cash flow from operations 53,364 64,261 113,892 284,284 Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations (23,554) (34,463) (28,559) (123,284) Cash provided by operating activities 29,810 29,798 85,333 161,000 INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Additions to property, plant and equipment (3,548) (2,819) (8,921) (8,866) Proceeds from sale of property 396 — 736 125 Business combination, net of cash acquired — — — 3,606 Venture funddistribution — — — 43,478 Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets (679) 489 (2,033) (1,729) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,831) (2,330) (10,218) 36,614 FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Decrease in bank loans (10,203) (27,872) (12,273) (347,630) Financing fees — (1,492) (998) (5,892) Issuance of senior unsecured notes — — — 250,000 Share repurchase under NCIB — (17,231) (2,045) (23,081) Equity funding by a non-controlling interest — — 3,855 3,742 Payment of lease liabilities (4,570) (4,441) (13,383) (12,609) Dividends paid (5,979) (12,415) (29,944) (37,411) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (5,677) (7,520) (15,750) (14,145) Other (1,229) (254) (3,316) (2,580) Cash used in financing activities (27,658) (71,225) (73,854) (189,606) Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (1,679) (43,757) 1,261 8,008 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 57,852 95,450 54,912 43,685 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 56,173 51,693 56,173 51,693

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended May 31, 2023

Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 371,159 26,176 — 397,335 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 275,131 22,064 3,235 300,430 Segment profit (loss)(1) 96,028 4,112 (3,235) 96,905 Depreciation and amortization





40,178 Interestexpense





33,278 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





590,000 Restructuring and other costs





10,580 Other income, net





(1,997) Loss before income taxes





(575,134) Three months ended May 31, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 404,130 29,328 — 433,458 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 276,612 23,661 9,457 309,730 Segment profit (loss)(1) 127,518 5,667 (9,457) 123,728 Depreciation and amortization





39,952 Interestexpense





28,514 Debt refinancing





(3,830) Restructuring and other costs





4,169 Other expense, net





10,795 Income before income taxes





44,128

Nine months ended May 31, 2023









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 1,094,236 78,161 — 1,172,397 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 803,430 67,677 13,558 884,665 Segment profit (loss)(1) 290,806 10,484 (13,558) 287,732 Depreciation and amortization





120,594 Interestexpense





102,401 Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment





590,000 Restructuring and other costs





15,546 Other expense, net





6,424 Loss before income taxes





(547,233) Nine months ended May 31, 2022









Television Radio Corporate Consolidated Revenue 1,178,538 80,454 — 1,258,992 Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses 779,411 68,916 23,211 871,538 Segment profit (loss)(1) 399,127 11,538 (23,211) 387,454 Depreciation and amortization





117,080 Interestexpense





79,795 Debt refinancing





(3,428) Restructuring and other costs





6,223 Other expense, net





7,592 Income before income taxes





180,192





(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE



Three months ended

May 31,



Nine months ended

May 31, (unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Advertising 233,840 265,915 704,901 784,228 Subscriber 124,225 130,410 375,791 390,768 Distribution, production and other 39,270 37,133 91,705 83,996

397,335 433,458 1,172,397 1,258,992

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) Three months ended

May 31,

% Nine months ended

May 31,

% Optimized advertising revenue 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Optimized advertising revenue (numerator) 111,121 112,677 (1 %) 336,466 294,880 14 % Television advertising revenue (denominator) 209,008 237,993 (12 %) 630,645 707,725 (11 %) Optimized advertising revenue percentage 53 % 47 %

53 % 42 %





Three months ended

Nine months ended



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) May 31, % May 31, %

New platform revenue 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change New platform revenue (numerator) 38,637 40,992 (6 %) 112,497 109,223 3 % Televisionadvertisingrevenue 209,008 237,993 (12 %) 630,645 707,725 (11 %) Televisionsubscriberrevenue 124,225 130,410 (5 %) 375,791 390,768 (4 %) Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator) 333,233 368,403 (10 %) 1,006,436 1,098,493 (8 %) New platform revenue percentage 12 % 11 %

11 % 10 %



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) Three months ended

May 31,

Nine months ended

May 31,

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (495,073) 29,621 (479,136) 122,007 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment 504,953 — 504,953 — Debt refinancing — (2,526) — (2,526) Restructuring and other costs 8,162 3,064 11,811 4,573 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders 18,042 30,159 37,628 124,054 Basic earnings (loss) per share ($2.48) $0.14 ($2.40) $0.59 Adjustments, net of income tax:







Goodwill, broadcast licence and other asset impairment $2.53 — $2.53 — Debt refinancing — ($0.01) — ($0.01) Restructuring and other costs $0.04 $0.02 $0.06 $0.02 Adjusted basic earnings per share $0.09 $0.15 $0.19 $0.60

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

May 31,

Nine months ended

May 31,

Free Cash Flow 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in):







Operating activities 29,810 29,798 85,333 161,000 Investingactivities (3,831) (2,330) (10,218) 36,614 Add (deduct): cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and

strategic investments (1) 25,979 27,468 75,115 197,614 — — 71 (2,742) Free cash flow 25,979 27,468 75,186 194,872

(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars) As at May 31, As at August 31, Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit 2023 2022 Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options 1,250,982 1,261,650 Lease liabilities 128,795 134,369 Cash and cash equivalents (56,173) (54,912) Net debt (numerator) 1,323,604 1,341,107 Segment profit (denominator) (1) 343,921 443,643 Net debt to segment profit 3.85 3.02

(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information section of the Third Quarter 2023 Report to Shareholders.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corus-entertainment-announces-fiscal-2023-third-quarter-results-301866816.html

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.