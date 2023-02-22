Corus Entertainment : 630 CHED REFRESHES ITS LINEUP WITH TWO NEW EXCITING WEEKDAY SHOWs

630 CHED REFRESHES ITS LINEUP WITH TWO NEW EXCITING WEEKDAY SHOWs

For Immediate Release

Edmonton, February 22, 2023 - 630 CHED, Edmonton's #1 breaking news and talk radio station, is shaking things up with changes to its weekday lineup. Starting on February 27, J'lyn Nye will join Daryl McIntyre to co-host This Morning from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Chelsea Bird will host Chelsea on CHED from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Moving J'lyn to mornings and Chelsea to afternoons gives the station the opportunity to further develop its impressive personalities and expose them to different audiences.

"Pairing J'lyn Nye with Daryl McIntyre feels like such a natural fit. Bringing these two exceptional talents together will transform morning radio in Edmonton," said John Vos, Regional Program Director. "Having Chelsea Bird take the helm of our weekday afternoon show is going to be a treat for listeners and allow her to connect to audiences in the way only Chelsea can!"

A familiar voice in the morning, award-winning radio host Daryl McIntyre welcomes award-winning broadcaster J'lyn Nye to mornings. With a combined six decades of experience, this dynamic duo will kick off the day with the perfect blend of news and lively conversations.

"The morning shows on 630 CHED in Edmonton have been at the forefront of informing and entertaining listeners for decades," said J'lyn Nye, co-host of This Morning. "I'm excited to move to mornings and bring the latest edition of the show to our listeners! I can't wait to work with my friend Daryl McIntrye as we welcome friends, new and old, to This Morning."

"I have so much respect for J'lyn Nye and this show will be next level for Edmonton radio listeners," said Daryl McIntyre, co-host of This Morning. "Both of us are keen to reinvigorate the stories we tell and continue to build on our community ties."

Calling Edmonton home for the past decade, award-winning broadcaster, Chelsea Bird, brings her on-air talents to the afternoon drive. The in-game host for the Edmonton Oilers, she was also a contestant on Big Brother Canada Season 7. As well-known personality in Edmonton, she will dazzle listeners with topical stories and fascinating guests making Chelsea on CHED the perfect way to spend the afternoon.

"630 CHED's listeners are so very passionate about the radio station," said Chelsea Bird, host of Chelsea on CHED. "Bringing a new show, with a new flavour, to afternoons will allow me to connect with new listeners."

These two shows will continue 630 CHED's mission to keep listeners informed and connected.

New weekday lineup:

This Morning with J'lyn Nye and Daryl McIntyre - 5:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Shaye Ganam - 9 a.m. - 12noon

Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer - 12noon - 2 p.m.

Rob Breakenridge - 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Chelsea on CHED with Chelsea Bird - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

-30-

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter: @CorusPR, @630CHED

Instagram: @630ched

Facebook: @630CHED

630 CHED is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cathy Paine, Communications Specialist, Global News & Corus Radio

647-649-1634

cathy.paine@corusent.com

Rishma Govani

Director, Communications, Global News & Corus Radio

416-391-7361

rishma.govani@corusent.com