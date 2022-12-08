Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Corus Entertainment Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CJR.B   CA2208741017

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.

(CJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
2.160 CAD   -3.57%
05:03pCorus Entertainment : Annual Report 2021
PU
03:06pGlobal announces new provocative crime drama accused joining its winter 2023 lineup, along with return dates for fall's top-rated shows
AQ
01:24pCRTC's Updated Commercial Radio Policy Doesn't Appear To Deliver Material Changes, Says National Bank
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corus Entertainment : Annual Report 2021

12/08/2022 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

annual rep2021 rt

contents

4 Financial Highlights

6 Message to Shareholders

  1. Corus Television Brands
  2. Corus Radio Brands
  3. Board of Directors Executive Leadership Team
    Officers
  4. Management's Discussion and Analysis

46 Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

47 Independent Auditor's Report

  1. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
  2. Consolidated Statements
    of Income and Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
  4. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  5. Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

97 Corporate Information

Corus Entertainment Annual Report 2021 | 3

financial highlights

2021

$1,543

$525

$1,511

million

$506 million

million

million

2020

2021

2020

2021

consolidated revenue

consolidated segment profit1

up 2%

up 4%

$252

33%

34%

million

2020

2021

free cash flow1

consolidated segment

2021

profit margin1

up 1%

3.18x

2020 2.76x

2021

net debt to

segment profit1

at August 31

1 Segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis on page 24.

4 | Corus Entertainment Annual Report 2021

ANNUAL SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)

The following table presents summary financial information for Corus for each of the listed years ended August 31:

(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

2020

2021

Revenues

1,543.5

1,511.2

Segment profit (2)

524.6

505.8

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

172.6

(625.4)

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (2)

182.2

158.1

Basic earnings (loss) per share

$0.83

$(2.98)

Adjusted basic earnings per share (2)

$0.88

$0.75

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$0.83

$(2.98)

Free cash flow(2)

251.9

296.2

Total assets

3,856.6

3,970.9

Long-term debt (inclusive of current portion)

1,349.3

1,506.1

Cash dividends declared per share

Class A Voting

$0.2350

$0.2350

Class B Non-Voting

$0.2400

$0.2400

Notes:

  1. For further information refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis on page 13.
  2. Segment profit, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and free cash flow do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis on page 24.

FISCAL 2021 FINANCIAL PROFILE

Business Segment

Sources of Revenue

Business

Revenues

Segment Profit

television

advertising

97%

61%

television

94%

radio

radio

%

subscriber

%

6

merchandising,

32%

3

distribution

and other

7%

Corus Entertainment Annual Report 2021 | 5

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
05:03pCorus Entertainment : Annual Report 2021
PU
03:06pGlobal announces new provocative crime drama accused joining its winter 2023 lineup, al..
AQ
01:24pCRTC's Updated Commercial Radio Policy Doesn't Appear To Deliver Material Changes, Says..
MT
10:23aCorus Entertainment : Global announces new provocative crime drama accused joining its win..
PU
12/07National Previews Corus Entertainment's Q1
MT
12/06Corus' Showcase Reveals Winter Lineup of Programming
MT
12/06Showcase delivers its winter lineup of bold new dramas and returning favourites
AQ
12/05S&P Dow Jones Indices Makes Changes to S&P/TSX Composite Index
MT
12/02S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index
AQ
12/01Pluto tv debuts in canada today with more than 110 unique free channels
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 555 M 1 145 M 1 145 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 1 236 M 909 M 909 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 10,7%
Capitalization 447 M 329 M 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 336
Free-Float 94,4%
Chart CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Duration : Period :
Corus Entertainment Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,24 CAD
Average target price 3,24 CAD
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
Managers and Directors
Douglas D. Murphy President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Richard Gossling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Heather A. Shaw Executive Chairman
Shawn Kelly Executive Vice President-Technology
Fernand Bélisle Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.-52.73%327
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC.-2.36%24 115
HT&E LIMITED-51.43%213
CUMULUS MEDIA INC.-37.16%132
MUSIC BROADCAST LIMITED-3.53%97
AUDACY, INC.-89.40%40