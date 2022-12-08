Board of Directors Executive Leadership Team
Officers
Management's Discussion and Analysis
46 Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting
47 Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
Consolidated Statements
of Income and Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
97 Corporate Information
Corus Entertainment Annual Report 2021 | 3
financial highlights
2021
$1,543
$525
$1,511
million
$506 million
million
million
2020
2021
2020
2021
consolidated revenue
consolidated segment profit1
up 2%
up 4%
$252
33%
34%
million
2020
2021
free cash flow1
consolidated segment
2021
profit margin1
up 1%
3.18x
2020 2.76x
2021
net debt to
segment profit1
at August 31
Segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis on page 24.
4| Corus Entertainment Annual Report 2021
ANNUAL SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION(1)
The following table presents summary financial information for Corus for each of the listed years ended August 31:
(in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
2020
2021
Revenues
1,543.5
1,511.2
Segment profit (2)
524.6
505.8
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
172.6
(625.4)
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (2)
182.2
158.1
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$0.83
$(2.98)
Adjusted basic earnings per share (2)
$0.88
$0.75
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$0.83
$(2.98)
Free cash flow(2)
251.9
296.2
Total assets
3,856.6
3,970.9
Long-term debt (inclusive of current portion)
1,349.3
1,506.1
Cash dividends declared per share
Class A Voting
$0.2350
$0.2350
Class B Non-Voting
$0.2400
$0.2400
Notes:
For further information refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis on page 13.
Segment profit, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, and free cash flow do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations refer to the "Key Performance Indicators" section of Management's Discussion and Analysis on page 24.
