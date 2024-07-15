For Immediate Release

CALGARY, July 15, 2024 - Global Calgary announced today that award-winning broadcaster, Linda Olsen, will be retiring from the anchor desk. Her last day anchoring Global News at 5 and Global News Hour at 6 will be on Monday, August 19.

During her nearly four decades in broadcasting, Linda has received many awards and accolades including an Honorary Fellow Award from St. Mary's University in Calgary in 2020 for her role in the community. She was also selected as one of Calgary's Top 40 Under 40, and was the recipient, along with her team, of two RTDNA awards - one in 2018 and the other in 2014 for Canada's Best Newscast. Most recently, Linda was part of the team who won a Canadian Screen Award for Best Live News Special as part of the network's Alberta provincial election coverage.

"It has been the honour of a lifetime to tell the stories of my hometown," said Linda Olsen. "After almost 30 years at the station, Global has become my second home and the people are like family to me. I am grateful to have been invited into viewers' homes to deliver the news every day and I thank everyone who has seen me in the city and taken a moment to say hello or sent me a note. I will miss the people, and the work we do, and will continue to be an advocate for the importance of journalism with a local lens."

Throughout her career at Global Calgary, Linda has been a trusted voice of some of the most interesting and significant events in and around the city, including multiple municipal, provincial, and federal elections, major breaking news events, and devastating natural disasters.

"Linda has been a force in Calgary and the face of Global News in the community in which we serve," said Ward Smith, Senior Vice President, Global News. "While being a trustworthy and steady hand in front of the camera, Linda has been a wonderful friend and colleague behind the scenes, and a champion on behalf of those who needed one. We will miss Linda and are so excited for her to remain one of our cherished ambassadors."

"Linda leaves a lasting legacy of kindness and positivity at Global Calgary," said Carmela Gentile, Station Manager/News Director, Global Calgary & Lethbridge. "She cares deeply about our audience and we will be forever grateful for all she has taught us about always putting our community first."

Linda has been a passionate supporter of hundreds of community and charitable events and plans to continue this important work as a leader and advocate as she enters the next chapter of her career while still remaining closely connected to Global Calgary.

-30-

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Twitter:@CorusPR,@GlobalCalgary

Facebook: @GlobalCalgary

Global Calgary is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, and technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cathy Paine

Communications Specialist, Global News

647-649-1634

cathy.paine@corusent.com

Anna Arnone

Communications Specialist, Global News

416-479-5394

Anna.arnone@corusent.com