Corus Entertainment : BIG BROTHER CANADA LAUNCHES DIGITAL DAILIES, NEW EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FOR SEASON 11 AVAILABLE ON BIGBROTHERCANADA.CA

BIG BROTHER CANADA LAUNCHES DIGITAL DAILIES, NEW EXCLUSIVE CONTENT FOR SEASON 11 AVAILABLE ON BIGBROTHERCANADA.CA



Attention BBCAN fam! As the series heads into an 11th groundbreaking season, Big Brother Canada is evolving. New this season, Big Brother Canada is launching Digital Dailies - uncut content from inside the BBCAN house, offering viewers an extended peek into the houseguests' lives. Digital Dailies will be posted regularly throughout each week on bigbrothercanada.ca.

"We are known for giving audiences behind the scenes access to Big Brother Canada, and we're excited to debut Digital Dailies this season. This new content offering came together after thoughtful consideration, with us taking a new approach to the BBCAN live feeds by offering an exclusive peek inside the house and moving away from the 24/7 live feeds," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President, Original Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment. "We are constantly looking for new ways to evolve the show to ensure we operate with the utmost duty of care and prioritize the mental health and well-being of the houseguests, and their family members, as well as our own production team who work closely on the series. We are happy to continue delivering the exclusive content we know audiences love, in a way that works best for our BBCAN family."

Big Brother Canada premieres its 11th Season Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Global and STACKTV. Hosted by Canadian Screen Award-winner Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's executive producers, this season of #BBCAN11 will air three nights a week featuring new episodes every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Thursday at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction).

Stream #BBCAN11 live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca to access the Digital Dailies, exclusive digital content and more beginning in March.

Stay tuned for additional announcements about Season 11 of Big Brother Canada including this season's theme, houseguests, and prize details.

Big Brother Canada hand-picks a group of strangers from all walks of life, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

Last year, Big Brother Canada was one of 33 productions airing across 26 markets globally - making this one of the most successful years ever for the Banijay format of Big Brother.

Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 11 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company) in association with Corus Entertainment and content powerhouse Banijay, with the deal struck by distribution arm Banijay Rights. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team, driving its slate of unscripted series, is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (VP, Original Content, Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Executive in Charge of Production).

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and the new STACKTV, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Channels. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

#BBCAN11

Twitter:

@BigBrotherCA

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

http://www.facebok.com/BigBrotherCA

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

TikTok:

@bigbrotherca

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Insight Productions (A Boat Rocker Company)

Insight Productions, known for its award-winning ratings juggernauts, is Canada's most established content producer and an industry leader in the development, financing, and production of hit programming. Insight Senior Vice President Erin Brock serves as Executive Producer - alongside Insight's Chair and CEO John Brunton, on Big Brother Canada. The company has created some of the most dynamic and top-rated programs including ten seasons of ratings hits Big Brother Canada and Top Chef Canada; Stronger Together/Tous Ensemble (the largest multi-platform broadcast and highest viewed non-sporting broadcast in Canadian television history); Canada's New Year's Eve: Countdown; The Amazing Race Canada (the most watched Canadian show on record); and The Tragically Hip: A National Celebration, a live concert special on CBC watched by one in three Canadians. Insight has collaborated with The Black Academy on The Legacy Awards and with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation on Every Child Matters: Reconciliation Through Education and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. Insight Productions was founded in 1979 and has since created thousands of hours of ground-breaking content. For more information on Insight Productions, please visit www.insighttv.com or on Twitter @insightprod or Facebook www.facebook.com/InsightProductions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cassandra Chambers

Associate Publicist, Global Television

416.479.6945

cassandra.chambers@corusent.com

Jacqui VanSickle

Publicity Manager, Global Television

416.860.4224

jacqui.vansickle@corusent.com