Corus Entertainment : BUILDER BROTHERS DREAM FACTORY CEMENTS WORLD PREMIERE ON TREEHOUSE AND STACKTV THIS SPRING

Download image assets here

To Share this Release socially visit:bit.ly/3mhVAIu

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, MARCH 1, 2023- Get ready to GEAR UP and GET IT DONE! as new Treehouse original series Builder Brothers Dream Factory (40x11min) nails down its world premiere on Sunday, March 26 at 9:40 a.m.ET on Treehouse, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV. Inspired by the acclaimed Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott, the cutting-edge animated series will be distributed by Corus Entertainment's Nelvana and is co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment. In the series, the brothers are a pair of regular kids who use their extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart - coupled with a big dose of TWINSPIRATION to help friends and solve problems in the neighborhood by dreaming big, really big, sometimes too big! Along with best friends Mel and Ayana, the brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make their world a better place, one big dream at a time.

"We are so proud of this show and are excited for families to experience the creative world of the Builder Brothers," said Amory Millard, Scott Brothers Entertainment. "Audiences can expect to see the same amount of wit, imagination, and creative construction as they always do from Drew and Jonathan."

"We are thrilled that this project was able to attract such diverse talent, both emerging and established, who can authentically speak to the experiences of the characters in this community," said Carla de Jong, Sinking Ship Entertainment.

"Builder Brothers Dream Factory is a welcome addition to our kids portfolio, and Treehouse and STACKTV provide the perfect platform to deliver this entertaining series to our Canadian audiences," said Mellany Welsh, Head of Nelvana Enterprises. "Drew and Jonathan are world-renowned for making dreams come true and thinking outside the box, which are values we share at Nelvana. We are excited to collaborate with Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment and look forward to inspiring kids to dream big by embarking on an adventure with the Builder Brothers that is full of transformation, creativity, and resilience."

Builder Brothers Dream Factory is inspired by the real-life, Canadian Screen Awards nominated hosts of Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott. Drew and Jonathan's shows on HGTV Canada are beloved by families across the country who connect with the brothers' can-do and always fun-loving approach.

"This series is one of our most personal projects to-date," said Drew Scott. "Now that we have our own kids, we are more attuned to sharing the values our own parents instilled in us, but in a fresh and familiar way that resonates with families everywhere."

"We were raised to believe that we can dream up any big idea, and there's always a creative way to come together and solve any problem," added Jonathan Scott. "We hope this series will inspire optimism and teamwork in every home and school across the country."

It was recently announced that Nelvana signed on longtime partner Discovery Kids Latin America as part of its first major international distribution deal for Builder Brothers Dream Factory in Latin America.

Treehouse can be streamed via STACKTV, available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. The network is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus and Videotron.

Sinking Ship's Carla de Jong, Matt Bishop, and Blair Powers, and Scott Brothers Entertainment's Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott, and Amory Millard serve as executive producers for Builder Brothers Dream Factory.

For broadcast and merchandise licensing opportunities, e-mail info@nelvana.com.

-30-

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Paramount Global's Pluto TV, the world's leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About Nelvana

Entertaining kids for over 50 years, Nelvana is a world-leading international producer and distributor of children's animated and live-action content. Nelvana produces a stable of award-winning and globally renowned brands that focus on comedies, preschool and action series, and ancillary consumer products programs. Nelvana's content airs on Corus Entertainment's kids channels in Canada and in over 180 countries around the world. The Nelvana library has well over 4,700 episodes of programming and has received over 70 major international program awards including Emmys® and Canadian Screen Awards. Visit the Nelvana website at nelvana.com.

About STACKTV

STACKTV is Corus Entertainment's premium multi-channel television streaming service that offers thousands of hours of exclusive hit content from 16 of Canada's top TV networks, all on one platform. All series, movies and specials that air on Global Television, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, The HISTORY® Channel, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Lifetime, TELETOON, Treehouse, YTV, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior are available to stream on STACKTV live and on demand with new content added daily. STACKTV is available via Amazon Prime Video Channels, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming. For more information, visit stacktv.ca.

About Sinking Ship Entertainment

Named as the number one Kids' Entertainment Production Company on Kidscreen's Hot50 list in 2020, Sinking Ship Entertainment is a globally renowned and industry leading Production, Distribution, VFX and Interactive studio specializing in children's and family content. Since its founding in 2004, Sinking Ship has won 25 Daytime and Children's and Family Emmy® awards, including series wins for Ghostwriter (Apple TV+), Dino Dan: Trek's Adventures (Nickelodeon), Odd Squad (PBS KIDS), and Giver (ION) and was named the Most Innovative Producer at the 2021 Banff World Media Festival. With a global reputation for quality, ground breaking original series and companion interactive experiences, Sinking Ship has produced more than 24 series and distributed to more than 200 countries across the world. Upcoming projects include the company's first fully 3D animated series Builder Brothers Dream Factory, in partnership with Scott Brothers Entertainment and the highly anticipated series, Jane, co-produced with the Jane Goodall Institute. For more information, visit our Website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Scott Brothers Entertainment

Scott Brothers Entertainment (SBE) was founded in Toronto, Canada in 2012 by multi-faceted entrepreneurs, designers, authors and twin television personalities, Drew and Jonathan Scott. With multiple top-rated shows shot across the U.S. and Canada, the award-winning production company was recently named one of the most powerful producers in unscripted television by The Hollywood Reporter. SBE produces engaging content in all genres for TV and digital platforms, enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sbentertainment.com.

For media inquiries please contacts:

Brittany Bell

Corus Entertainment

(416) 479-3384

brittany.bell@corusent.com

Vanessa Obeng

Corus Entertainment

(416) 479-6082

vanessa.obeng@corusent.com