EDMONTON, September 19, 2023 - Two local TV journalists are making the move to radio. 630 CHED, Edmonton's top news and talk radio station, announced that two new voices - Stacey Brotzel and Courtney Theriault - are hitting the airwaves soon.

Veteran broadcaster, Stacey Brotzel, joins Daryl McIntyre on Monday, September 25 as co-host of This Morning on 630 CHED. An award-winning radio host, anchor and producer, she has been a familiar face in Edmonton for almost three decades. A consummate storyteller with deep connections in the community, Stacey is the perfect addition to the morning show. This Morning with Stacey Brotzel and Daryl McIntyre airs weekday mornings from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

On Monday, October 2, reporter and news anchor, Courtney Theriault, moves over to the broadcast booth with the all-new Midday on 630 CHED. Courtney will zero in on all things Edmonton, bringing a keen eye and different point of view to listeners. Midday with Courtney Theriault airs weekday afternoons from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

"The addition of Stacey Brotzel and Courtney Theriault to our on-air lineup will continue to build on the fantastic heritage of 630 CHED," said John Vos, Regional Program Director, 630 CHED and QR Calgary. "This Morning with Stacey Brotzel and DarylMcIntyre is the ideal morning tandem to start your day and Midday with Courtney Theriault will provide an all-new offering to the listeners and fans of the radio station."

Completing the afternoon lineup is Chelsea on CHEDwith Chelsea Bird & Reid Wilkins which airs weekdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Edmonton's place for hockey news, Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer, airs weekdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

