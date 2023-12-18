GLOBAL ADDS TWO NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES THE FLOOR AND WE ARE FAMILY TO ITS 2024 WINTER LINEUP

Hosted by Rob Lowe, Trivia Duel Game Show The Floor Premieres January 2

In A Son-And-Mother Duo, Anthony Anderson and Doris Bowman Co-Host Music Competition Game Show We Are Family Beginning January 3

Stream Global Anytime with STACKTV and the Global TV App

TORONTO, December 18, 2023 - Global celebrates the New Year with the addition of two new unscripted series joining the network's previously announced Winter/Spring 2024 programming. Kicking off 2024, trivia conquest game show The Floor hosted by Rob Lowe, premieres Tuesday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Then, fun for the whole family, Anthony Anderson and his mother, Doris Bowman, co-host all-new music-based competition series We Are Family, starting Wednesday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global and STACKTV.

Rob Lowe is taking The Floor as host and producer of the dynamic new quiz show, created by John de Mol's Talpa (Big Brother, Deal or No Deal, The Voice). The Floor is a spectacular battle of the brains in which 81 contestants stand on 81 squares on a massive game show floor, competing for a whopping $250,000 prize. Who will conquer The Floorwhen it premieres Tuesday, January 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global?

Next, premiering Wednesday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominated actor, comedian and producer, Anthony Anderson, hosts the music-centric game show, We Are Family, alongside his mother, Doris Bowman, commonly known as "Mama Doris." The all-new series will showcase non-famous relatives of celebrities performing amazing solo performances and duets with their hidden famous family member.

These two new series join Global's other January premieres including I Can See Your Voice on Wednesday, January 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and Raid The Cage, which will now premiere at 10 p.m. ET/PT on January 3 as well. Please click here for an updated snapshot of Global's Winter/Spring premieres.

Global's lineup of hit series and specials are available to stream anytime on STACKTV, the Global TV App and GlobalTV.com.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Bell, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw Direct, Telus, Videotron and STACKTV, streaming available on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV app, FuboTV, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

