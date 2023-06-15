Corus Entertainment : GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SUMMER PROGRAMMING FUELED BY REALITY TV AND UNSCRIPTED SERIES

GLOBAL ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SUMMER PROGRAMMING FUELED BY REALITY TV AND UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Season 5 of Tough As Nails Returns Sunday, July 2, and Big Brother Debuts Milestone 25th Season Wednesday, August 2

Global Picks-Up New Wolf Entertainment Docuseries LA Fire & Rescue Beginning Wednesday, June 21

Ultimate Music Competition Series Superfan Moves to Wednesday, August 9

Stream Global All Summer Long with STACKTV and the Global TV App



For additional photography, visit the Corus Media Centre here.

Follow us on Twitter at @GlobalTV_PR

To share this release socially visit: bit.ly/3NdoHXc

For Immediate Release

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 - Global is bringing the heat this summer as the network announced more premieres joining its electric summer schedule. Loaded with non-stop unscripted shows, Global's summer lineup features Season 5 of competition series Tough As Nails, airing in a two-hour premiere on Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m.ET/PT, with new episodes airing Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Then, reality favourite Big Brother, returns with a milestone 25th Season debuting in a special 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, August 2 at 8p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes airing every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

But first, from Emmy® Award winner Dick Wolf, new docuseries LA Fire & Rescuejoins Global Wednesday, June 21 at 8p.m. ET/PT. Later this summer, new fan-based competition series Superfan moves to Wednesday, August 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Heating up the summer on Wednesday nights at 8p.m. ET/PT starting June 21, LA Fire & Rescue is a new docuseries offering unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD's 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States. From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOSs, to fireboats, hazmat units and California's raging wildfires, the department does it all. The series documents real calls and real drama while giving faces to the passionate firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service. These real-life heroes and their compelling stories are told alongside the unpredictable dangers they face on the front lines of life and death.

For the first time ever, Canadians compete on Season 5 of reality competition series Tough As Nails, in a two-hour premiere on Sunday, July 2 at 8 p.m.ET/PT, with new episodes airing Fridays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted and produced by Emmy® Award-winner Phil Keoghan, Tough As Nails celebrates everyday people who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honour. For the first time, the show filmed in the Canadian "Steeltown" of Hamilton, Ontario, and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios. One by one, these workers are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but nobody goes home. Contestants who "punch out" of the individual competition continue to compete until the end of the season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes.

Celebrating a monumental 25th Season, summer competition reality series Big Brother follows a group of all-new houseguests moving into the Big Brother house in a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, August 2 at 8p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, expect the unexpected with a season full of twists and turns and throwbacks to the last 24 seasons. Following the premiere, watch the drama unfold every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT featuring the live evictions, and Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

As previously announced, Global original scripted series Departure Season 3 sets sail Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT starting August 7. Then, new reality competition series Superfan shifts to Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT beginning August 9.

Meanwhile, Global original drama Family Law continues Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes of The Wall at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Coming to an end, catch the two-part series finale of The Blacklist airing Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Global's hot lineup of entertaining series are also all available to stream anytime on STACKTV, GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App.

Tough As Nails is hosted by Emmy® Award-winning producer Phil Keoghan. Tough As Nails is produced by Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Executive producers are Phil Keoghan, Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola. Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Big Brother is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America, Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan serve as executive producers.

LA Fire & Rescue is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 44 Blue Productions, a North Road Company, in association with Wolf Entertainment. Executive producers are Dick Wolf and Tom Thayer (Wolf Entertainment), Rasha Drachkovitch (44 Blue) and Robyn Younie, who serves as showrunner.

Superfan is hosted by Nate Burleson (CBS Mornings) and Keltie Knight and features Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL COOL J, Pitbull and Shania Twain as they each crown their biggest fan. Superfan is produced by Raquel Productions, Inc. Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and two-time Emmy® Award-winner Jack Martin executive produce. Martin also serves as showrunner. Distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Global is a Corus Entertainment Network and is available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels, Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming and FuboTV platforms. The Global TV App is available on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV and LG Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Roku streaming players, Roku TV™ models, and at watch.globaltv.com.

- 30 -

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Twitter:

@GlobalTV

@GlobalTV_PR

@CorusPR

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GlobalTV

Instagram:

@globaltv

TikTok:

@globaltv

LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/corus-entertainment

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cassandra Chambers

Associate Publicist, Global Television

416.479.6945

cassandra.chambers@corusent.com

Nick Seliwoniuk

Senior Publicist, Global Television

647.461.1178

nick.seliwoniuk@corusent.com

Jacqui VanSickle

Publicity Manager, Global Television

416.860.4224

jacqui.vansickle@corusent.com