PU
11/24TSX posts 5-1/2-month high as investors cheer Fed rate outlook
RE
11/23Corus Entertainment : ' svp, networks daniel eves steps down; jennifer abrams named as successor
PU
Corus Entertainment : GLOBAL EDMONTON STANDS UP FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

11/28/2022 | 03:45pm EST
For Immediate Release

EDMONTON, November 28, 2022 - Domestic violence remains a serious and urgent problem. Each year, thousands of women and children flee violence to find refuge at one of Alberta's women's shelters. To raise much-needed funds and awareness on shelter resources available to help women experiencing domestic brutality, Global Edmonton will launch the 19th annual Give Me Shelter campaign running from November 29 to December 15.

For almost two decades, thanks to the generous support of our community, the campaign has provided countless items and Christmas gifts for women and children who are the victims of assault, as well as thousands of dollars in donations. This year, Global News, along with Global News Radio 880 Edmonton, are encouraging viewers and listeners to support this vital initiative once again to ensure that those fleeing domestic violence have the items they need, to help make the holidays a bit brighter.

The focal point of the campaign is the all-day donation drive-thru happening on December 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Global Edmonton news and radio personalities will be outside the station, at 5325 Allard Way, accepting cash and gift card donations. Donations can also be mailed to the station or made online at Globalnews.ca/givemeshelter.

Throughout the day, Global News will share compelling stories, interview women's shelters across the city, reveal the shocking statistics on family violence in Alberta and provide information and resources available for women in crisis to help them escape domestic assault and save lives.

The campaign supports six Edmonton and area women's shelters - A Safe Place, Jessie's House, La Salle, Lurana Shelter, WIN House, and WINGS.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, find a shelter in your area online at ACWS.ca or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

Stream free 24/7 local and national Global News content exclusively on the new Global TV App, available now on iOS, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Tizen Smart TVs and at watch.globaltv.com. Global News programming is also available through all major TV distributors, including: Shaw, Shaw Direct, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, Cogeco, Eastlink, and SaskTel and STACKTV, streaming on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Get up-to-the-minute Global News information via TV, radio and Globalnews.ca.

-30-

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS
Twitter: @CorusPR,@GlobalEdmonton
Instagram:@GlobalEdmonton
Facebook: @GlobalEdmonton

Global News is part of the Corus Entertainment Network.

About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Cathy Paine, Communications Specialist, Global News & Corus Radio
647-649-1634
cathy.paine@corusent.com

Rishma Govani
Director, Communications, Global News & Corus Radio
416-391-7361
rishma.govani@corusent.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Corus Entertainment Inc. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 20:44:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
