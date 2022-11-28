Corus Entertainment : GLOBAL EDMONTON STANDS UP FOR WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN NEED THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

For Immediate Release

EDMONTON, November 28, 2022 - Domestic violence remains a serious and urgent problem. Each year, thousands of women and children flee violence to find refuge at one of Alberta's women's shelters. To raise much-needed funds and awareness on shelter resources available to help women experiencing domestic brutality, Global Edmonton will launch the 19th annual Give Me Shelter campaign running from November 29 to December 15.

For almost two decades, thanks to the generous support of our community, the campaign has provided countless items and Christmas gifts for women and children who are the victims of assault, as well as thousands of dollars in donations. This year, Global News, along with Global News Radio 880 Edmonton, are encouraging viewers and listeners to support this vital initiative once again to ensure that those fleeing domestic violence have the items they need, to help make the holidays a bit brighter.

The focal point of the campaign is the all-day donation drive-thru happening on December 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Global Edmonton news and radio personalities will be outside the station, at 5325 Allard Way, accepting cash and gift card donations. Donations can also be mailed to the station or made online at Globalnews.ca/givemeshelter.

Throughout the day, Global News will share compelling stories, interview women's shelters across the city, reveal the shocking statistics on family violence in Alberta and provide information and resources available for women in crisis to help them escape domestic assault and save lives.

The campaign supports six Edmonton and area women's shelters - A Safe Place, Jessie's House, La Salle, Lurana Shelter, WIN House, and WINGS.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, find a shelter in your area online at ACWS.ca or call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-331-3933. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

